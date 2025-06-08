Covid cases in India rise to 5,755; Kerala, Delhi top list of active cases

Covid-19 cases in India have increased to 5,755 as of Saturday, according to data from the Union health ministry, with Kerala being the worst-affected state. Covid infections have seen a nationwide spike over the last month, with active cases crossing the 5,000 mark(PTI)

The Centre has directed all states to ensure the availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines in light of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Kerala, being the worst-hit, has 1915 active cases, adding 127 new cases since Friday. Delhi has 892 active cases while Maharashtra has 681. States such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal also have a case count above 300.

Himachal Pradesh and Tripura are currently the only states with zero cases as of Saturday.

Across the country, 5484 patients diagnosed with Covid have been discharged since January this yea.

Four deaths were recorded across the country on Friday as the nation deals with a spike in the number of infections over the last month. Since January this year, 59 covid related deaths have been reported in the country.

Out of those, 18 patients have succumbed to the infection, were from Maharashtra, with 17 of them suffering from comorbidities, making it the state with the highest death toll. 12 patients have also died from Covid-related causes in Kerala.

A series of technical review meetings were held on June 2 and 3 under the chairpersonship of Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in order to effectively deal with the infection.

Representatives from all states and union territories also presided over the meetings to keep a check on the current COVID-19 situation and relief measures, and ensure that there were no lapses in dealing with the rising cases.