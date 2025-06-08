Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Covid cases in India rise to 5,755; Kerala, Delhi top list of active cases

ByHT News Desk
Jun 08, 2025 12:10 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh and Tripura are currently the only states with zero cases as of Saturday.

Covid-19 cases in India have increased to 5,755 as of Saturday, according to data from the Union health ministry, with Kerala being the worst-affected state.

Covid infections have seen a nationwide spike over the last month, with active cases crossing the 5,000 mark(PTI)
Covid infections have seen a nationwide spike over the last month, with active cases crossing the 5,000 mark(PTI)

The Centre has directed all states to ensure the availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines in light of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Also Read: Pune civic body calls emergency meeting as Covid cases rise

Kerala, being the worst-hit, has 1915 active cases, adding 127 new cases since Friday. Delhi has 892 active cases while Maharashtra has 681. States such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal also have a case count above 300.

Himachal Pradesh and Tripura are currently the only states with zero cases as of Saturday.

Also Read: 12 states, UTs undercounted Covid deaths in 2022: Report

Across the country, 5484 patients diagnosed with Covid have been discharged since January this yea.

Four deaths were recorded across the country on Friday as the nation deals with a spike in the number of infections over the last month. Since January this year, 59 covid related deaths have been reported in the country.

Also Read: Ludhiana: 3 new cases take Covid tally to 21

Out of those, 18 patients have succumbed to the infection, were from Maharashtra, with 17 of them suffering from comorbidities, making it the state with the highest death toll. 12 patients have also died from Covid-related causes in Kerala.

A series of technical review meetings were held on June 2 and 3 under the chairpersonship of Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in order to effectively deal with the infection.

Representatives from all states and union territories also presided over the meetings to keep a check on the current COVID-19 situation and relief measures, and ensure that there were no lapses in dealing with the rising cases.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Covid cases in India rise to 5,755; Kerala, Delhi top list of active cases
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On