India AI Impact Summit a turning point of future global AI use: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the recently concluded India AI Impact Summit, saying the event proved to be a turning point in how the world will utilise AI in the future. He further presented a sweeping snapshot of India in transition –– confident in new-age technologies, rooted in ancient knowledge systems, and increasingly shaped by everyday acts of compassion, civic vigilance and cultural pride Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting on the inauguration of India’s first Namo Bharat RRTS and dedication of the entire Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the nation along with other various projects, in Meerut on Sunday. (DD News)

“Leaders from many countries, industry leaders, innovators, and people associated with the Start-up sector came together at Bharat Mandapam for the AI Impact Summit. This summit proved to be a turning point in the trajectory of how the world will utilise the power of AI in the future,” the PM said while addressing the nation in the 131st episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast.

The PM drew attention to two exhibits that, he said, left world leaders “deeply impressed”. One was at Amul’s pavilion, where AI-powered tools are being used to monitor animal health and support dairy farmers with round-the-clock digital assistance. The second focused on the preservation of India’s cultural heritage through technology, illustrating how ancient manuscripts are being digitally restored and made accessible to new generations.

As an example, Modi cited the digitisation of the Sushrut Samhita, explaining how faded manuscripts are first enhanced for readability, converted into machine-readable text, interpreted through AI avatars and then translated into multiple Indian and foreign languages. The process, he said, demonstrated how India’s civilisational knowledge could be shared globally in a modern format.

“At this summit, the world got to see India’s amazing capabilities in the field of AI. During this period, India also launched three Made in India AI Models. This in itself has been the biggest AI summit ever. The enthusiasm and excitement of the youth pertaining to this summit was worth watching. I congratulate all the countrymen for the success of this summit,” he said.

Shifting from technology to sport, the Prime Minister spoke about Indian-origin cricketers representing countries such as Canada, the United States and Oman in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Naming several players, he said their journeys reflected the essence of “Indianness” — maintaining cultural roots while contributing fully to the nations they now represent. “There are countless such players of Indian origin who are bringing pride to their respective countries… becoming an inspiration for the youth there... Wherever Indians go, they remain connected to the roots of their motherland and contribute to the development of their Karambhoomi, the country they live and work in,” he said.

A deeply emotional segment of the address focused on organ donation, anchored in the story of Aalin Sherin Abraham, a 10-month-old girl from Kerala whose parents chose to donate her organs after her death. PM Modi described the decision as an extraordinary act of courage and compassion, noting that Aalin has become one of the youngest organ donors in the country. “Friends, awareness about organ donation is steadily rising in India these days. This is helping those who are in need of it. It is also strengthening medical research in the country. Many organisations and individuals are doing extraordinary work in this direction,” he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about shedding symbols of colonial legacy, announcing that a statue of C Rajagopalachari, the first Indian Governor General of Independent India, would be installed at Rashtrapati Bhavan in place of a statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens.