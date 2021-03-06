India airlifts Covid-19 vaccines to Somalia

Continuing its Vaccine Maitri initiative to assist countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, India airlifted Made-in-India vaccines to the Horn of Africa - Somalia on Saturday.

The information about the consignment was shared by the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar through his Twitter account. He tweeted, "Reaching across the Indian Ocean. Made in India vaccines arriving in Somalia."

Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries.

Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made-in India vaccines and forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands.