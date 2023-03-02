‘India and Indians first…’: Modi after Tripura, Nagaland victories| Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the party headquarters in Delhi after the assembly polls results of the three northeastern states - Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. Congratulating the party workers for the victories in Nagaland and Tripura, PM Modi said that they “always put India and Indians first”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers at the party headquarters

Here is what PM Modi said during his speech:

1. I humbly thank the people of Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. These people have blessed the BJP and its allies. Besides, I congratulate the BJP Karyakartas of these three states. It is not easy to work in the northeast, and therefore a special thank you is due to them.

2. It's a time to create new history. I see the time of the northeast region's peace, prosperity, and development.

3. When I visited the northeast recently, someone congratulated me on the half-century. When I enquired about it, I was told that I had visited the northeast 50 times.

4. By frequently visiting the northeast, I won their heart. And it's a big win for me. I was satisfied that the people of the northeast are no longer ignored.

5. Many political analysts are trying to understand the reason for the victory of the BJP. Some of our well-wishers want to know the reason. The reason is 'Triveni'. We always put India and Indians first.

6. Today whenever I could watch TV, I saw results of the Northeast all over...This is not a result of less distance between hearts but a reflection of a new ideology.

7. The Northeast is neither far from Delhi nor far from the heart.

8. There wasn't much discussion in Delhi and other parts of the country when the results were out from the northeast region. The discussion was about the violence during the elections.

9. Today's results have exposed Congress's thinking about the northeast. Congress claimed that these are small states and insignificant. It's an insult to the mandate and the people of the northeast states.

10. We are committed to the empowerment of women. Through various flagship schemes, we ensured the empowerment of the women of the northeast.