Home / India News / India announces new e-visa to fast-track applications amid Afghanistan crisis
Afghans desperate to leave the country flocked to the Kabul airport, (AFP Photo)
Afghans desperate to leave the country flocked to the Kabul airport, (AFP Photo)
india news

India announces new e-visa to fast-track applications amid Afghanistan crisis

Taliban have stormed across Afghanistan, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, and finally captured Kabul on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 09:34 AM IST

India on Tuesday announced a new category of electronic visas to fast-track applications of Afghans for entry into India from Afghanistan, which has plunged into crisis after the Taliban seized power. The announcement by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) came two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan. "MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," the ministry's spokesperson tweeted.

Also read | Jaishankar speaks to Blinken, gets US support for evacuation

Thousands of people were seen trying to exit the country and crowding the Kabul airport, which is now the only way out of Afghanistan. Some even held onto a military jet as it took off and were seen plunging to their deaths in videos widely shared on social media. At least seven people died in the chaos, US officials said, as America's longest war ended with its enemy the victor.

The Taliban stormed across Afghanistan, capturing all major cities in a matter of days just two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after two decades.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india afghanistan taliban + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.