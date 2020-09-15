e-paper
India beats China, becomes member of UN's ECOSOC body

india Updated: Sep 15, 2020 07:10 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Washington, United States
India will be a member of United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women for four years, 2021 to ‘25.
India has been elected as a member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on Monday (local time).

Taking to Twitter, Tirumurti said, “India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It’s a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support.” 

India, Afghanistan and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women. Even as India and Afghanistan won the ballot among the 54 members, China could not cross the half-way mark.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the famous Beijing World Conference on Women (1995).

India will be a member of United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women for four years, 2021 to ‘25.

