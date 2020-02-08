e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / India, Bhutan, B’desh and Nepal may soon ink motor vehicle pact

India, Bhutan, B’desh and Nepal may soon ink motor vehicle pact

india Updated: Feb 08, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Officials from the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal (BBIN) grouping on Saturday agreed to speedily finalise passenger and cargo protocols for the implementation of the BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA).

A meeting of the officials held in New Delhi discussed the passenger and cargo protocols which will give effect to the agreement to regulate passenger, personal and cargo vehicular traffic between the four countries that was signed in June 2015, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

This was the first meeting of the group of officials since January 2018, when the two protocols were last discussed.

“The meeting was held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere, with the delegations agreeing upon the need to expeditiously finalise the passenger and cargo protocols for implementation of the BBIN MVA. The meeting agreed to endeavour to revert by May 2020 on the process of internal consultations by respective countries based on the discussions of the meeting,” the statement said.

The delegations also discussed a draft enabling memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed by Bangladesh, India and Nepal for implementing the MVA by the three countries. The delegations of the three countries agreed to consider expediting the finalisation of this MoU.

Bhutan consented to the entry into force of the MVA among the three other countries without any obligation to it, pending the completion of internal procedures for ratifying the MVA.

The Bhutanese delegation participated in the meeting in an observer capacity, as decided by the country’s government.

The delegations highlighted the importance of enhanced regional connectivity, including facilitation of regional cross-border road transport, and expressed satisfaction at progress made by each country in internal consultations with stakeholders for the protocol for movement of passengers. They also discussed various aspects of the draft protocol for movement of cargo vehicles.

...

top news
Exit polls predict return of Kejriwal-led AAP, party fears EVM tampering
Exit polls predict return of Kejriwal-led AAP, party fears EVM tampering
Manoj Tiwari disses exit polls that project Kejriwal win, makes his projection
Manoj Tiwari disses exit polls that project Kejriwal win, makes his projection
Kejriwal to storm Delhi again, say exit polls. The projections are here
Kejriwal to storm Delhi again, say exit polls. The projections are here
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news