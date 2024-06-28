‘INDIA bloc committed to discussing NEET issue’: Rahul Gandhi to students in a video message

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said on Friday that the INDIA bloc aimed to engage in a constructive debate with the Narendra Modi government regarding the NEET exam. However, this debate was not permitted in Parliament. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament during the 5th day of the 18th Lok Sabha session.(ANI file photo)

Addressing students through a video message, Gandhi said there has been a ‘disaster’ concerning NEET. “Everyone knows the paper was leaked, resulting in people making thousands of crores of rupees, and causing harm and damage to students,” he added.



“Students have studied for years. It’s their dream and aspiration to enter the medical field, which has been destroyed and ridiculed. Yesterday, in the opposition meeting, I personally raised this issue. I said we should send a message to students that we care for them, we believe in them, they are the future, and we need to spend one day discussing NEET,” said Rahul Gandhi in his video.



The MP from Raebareli mentioned that there was unanimous agreement among all opposition parties that a discussion on NEET is necessary and should be conducted.



“We are committed to having that discussion peacefully in a very accommodating manner. I tried to raise it in Parliament, but I wasn’t allowed to speak. This is an issue that has affected two crore students seventy times in seven years. Papers have been leaked, and it's clear that there is a systemic problem and a huge amount of corruption,” Rahul Gandhi said.



The Congress leader said that students across the country are seeking an immediate resolution to ensure that millions of students and their families do not have to suffer. He emphasised the need for clarity and expressed disappointment that there was no willingness to engage in a debate on the issue.



The controversy over the NEET UG and UGC NET has emerged as a heated topic among students and the academic circles. Things took a turn for the worse on June 4 following the declaration of the NEET UG results by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which eventually led to the opening of a pandora’s box of alleged anomalies and malfeasance.