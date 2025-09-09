India border alert after Nepal PM resigns amid violent Gen-Z protests

Security was tightened and a high alert put in place by India on its border with Nepal amid violent protests in the neighbouring Himalayan country, where PM KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday. In Darjeeling, West Bengal, the India-Nepal border at Panitanki remained on high alert amid protests in the neighbouring country.(Video grab/ANI)

Oli's resignation came after two days of violence as protests against a since-revoked social media ban expanded to demand accountability for corruption.

Paramilitary forces and police were on patrol at Panitanki in Darjeeling district of West Bengal, ANI reported. Trucks were stranded as trade was partially halted amid the tensions. Area superintendent of police (SP) Praveen Parkash said, “A police post has been set up here with deployment of force. We are on alert mode and monitoring the situation.”

He added, “There's no information about anyone being stuck.”

Similar alerts were already in place in Uttar Pradesh and other regions of India that border Nepal.

The foreign ministry had earlier on Tuesday advised Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution. The ministry also condoled the lives lost in the Nepal protests.

"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will excercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue. We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the Indian ministry statement read.

Flights to and from India were among those cancelled as violent enveloped Kathmandu. "In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220 and AI217/218 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today," an Air India spokesperson said.

India's border guarding force, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), has also intensified its vigil to prevent any spillover of the unrest into Indian territory, ANI reported. The officials emphasised that the current alert is "preventive in nature", and the situation remains under control.

They said adequate deployment is in place, and stricter checks have been implemented at several outposts.

The India-Nepal border over 1,751 km across states including Uttarakhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Sikkim, allows unrestricted movement of citizens of both countries. While this arrangement fosters close socio-economic and cultural ties, it also requires heightened security whenever political unrest or protests erupt in Nepal.

In the past, border alerts have been issued during periods of internal turmoil in Nepal, including the 2015 Madhesi protests, which had affected trade and cross-border movement.