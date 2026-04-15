India buying oil from diversified sources, says MEA: ‘Keeping in mind needs of 1.4 billion people’

Jaiswal made the remarks during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia. “... We continue to buy oil from diversified sources, keeping in mind the energy security needs of 1.4 billion people, the current situation in the international market, and the global situation we have to deal with,” he said.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday that India “continues to buy oil from diversified sources”, keeping in mind the energy security needs and the current international markets.

Also read: After Trump's America and Iran both block Strait of Hormuz, how will it impact India? Explained

The MEA spokesperson also said that India is in discussions with several countries regarding the Strait of Hormuz. "We are trying to ensure that, firstly, our remaining ships there also return safely."

Shipping has been disrupted in the Strait of Hormuz, a key trade waterway, since the beginning of war between the US, Israel and Iran.

PM Modi, Donald Trump discuss West Asia conflict MEA also talked about PM Modi's phone call with US President Donald Trump, stating that PM Modi discussed the West Asia conflict and bilateral ties. PM also stressed the need to "keep Strait of Hormuz open and secure,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Iran's blockade of the Hormuz has caused major disruption in India's supply chain. India imports more than 85% of its crude oil, making it the world's third largest oil importer. The majority of this oil is from the Gulf region and transits through the Strait of Hormuz to reach New Delhi.

Meanwhile, during the briefing, Additional Secretary of the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry, Mukesh Mangal, said that there have been no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels in the past 24 hours. “All Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are currently safe,” he said.

He also added that operations at all Indian ports “are normal, and no reports of congestion have been received.”