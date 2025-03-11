India calls ‘special’ ties foundation of engagement with Afghanistan at UN

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, told the UN Security Council on Monday that the “special” people-to-people ties have been the “foundation” of India's present-day engagement with Afghanistan. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish.(X/ Parvathaneni Harish)

His remarks came as India engaged in bilateral talks with the Taliban regime, with Kabul appreciating Delhi’s continued support to the Afghan people, even as India is yet to recognise the regime change that took place in 2021.

Harish informed the UN Security Council meeting on the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) that at the beginning of this year, foreign secretary Vikram Misri met the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai.

“The two sides discussed various issues pertaining to bilateral relations as well as regional developments. The Afghan side appreciated and thanked Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan. It was decided that India would consider engaging in development projects in the near future in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance programs,” Harish was quoted by PTI as saying.

The envoy underscored that India and Afghanistan share a relationship that has spanned centuries and as its contiguous neighbour, India, and Afghanistan share a special people-to-people relationship that has been the “foundation of our present-day engagement with the country.”

He also said that Delhi is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and has been actively engaged in regional and international efforts to maintain stability and peace in the country.

He added that India’s participation in the UN meetings in Doha, Moscow Format, and other fora are a "reflection of our efforts to secure peace, stability and development in Afghanistan.”

The envoy also stressed that since 2001, India has been committed to rebuilding and reconstruction of Afghanistan.

“Our development partnership includes more than 500 projects spread across all provinces in Afghanistan,” he said.

Since August 2021, India has delivered 27 tons of relief material, 50,000 tons of wheat, 40,000 litres of pesticides, and more than 300 tons of medicines and medical equipment to the country.

India has also partnered with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Afghanistan to assist in the welfare of the Afghan drug-user population, especially women. Under this partnership, India has, since 2022, supplied 11,000 units of hygiene kits, baby food, clothing, medical aid, and more than 30 tons of social support items to UNODC, Kabul.

India’s engagement with Afghanistan's Taliban regime

The January meeting between foreign secretary Vikram Misri and Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi was the highest-level contact so far between Delhi and the Taliban since the regime took over Kabul in August 2021.

Following the meeting, a statement by the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said that the two sides evaluated the ongoing Indian humanitarian assistance programmes. The Afghan minister appreciated and thanked the Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan.

The MEA statement added that in response to the request from the Afghan side, India would provide further material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees. The two sides had also discussed strengthening sports (cricket) cooperation, which is highly valued by the young generation of Afghanistan. It was also agreed to promote the use of Chabahar port for supporting trade and commercial activities, including humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan.

The Afghan side had underlined its sensitivities to India's security concerns, the MEA statement had said.