India, Canada agree to restore high commissioners after Modi-Carney meeting

After months of diplomatic strain over the previous Justin Trudeau government's tirade against India, New Delhi and Canada have agreed to restore high commissioners to each other's capitals.The breakthrough was achieved after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Canada to attend the G7 Summit, held a "positive and constructive meeting" with his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.(PTI)

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said on Wednesday that the restoration of high commissioners is the first in "calibrated steps" to restore stability to the “very important relationship".

"The meeting discussed the importance of the India-Canada relationship, which is based on shared values, democracy and the rule of law, people-to-people contact and many other commonalities," Misri said in a video statement.

The official assured that other diplomatic steps will follow to restore India-Canada diplomatic relations.

Also read: 12 meetings in 10 hours: PM Modi's packed day at G7 Summit in Canada

In due course, the two prime ministers also agreed to resume senior and working-level mechanisms and discussions in a host of areas related to trade, people-to-people contact and connectivity, intended to bring greater momentum to the relationship.

India and Canada's diplomatic ties hit rock bottom last year after India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the killing of pro-Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

Misri said the two nations have decided to hold talks on trade negotiations, which had been paused due to the strain.

"In view of the trade negotiations between the two countries that are currently paused, the two leaders also decided to instruct their officials to take it up at an early date," he added.

What Canada said

Canada also issued a statement after the Carney-Modi talks, saying the discussion reaffirmed the importance of Canada-India ties based upon mutual respect, the rule of law, and a commitment to the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The leaders agreed to designate new high commissioners, with a view to returning to regular services to citizens and businesses in both countries,” the statement added.

They also discussed the Indo-Pacific and commercial links between Canada and India.

Carney “raised priorities on the G7 agenda, including transnational crime and repression, security, and the rules-based order,” the statement added.

In October last year, India strongly dismissed Ottawa's allegation that it was involved in Nijjar's murder. This was after Canada declared high commissioner Sanjay Verma a "person of interest" in connection with the murder of the man, who was declared a terrorist by India.

With inputs from PTI