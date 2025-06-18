‘Attack on every Indian’s soul’: PM Modi on Pahalgam terror attack at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the G7 outreach session in Canada, called for a unified global stand against terrorism and warned against applying double standards in dealing with such threats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens while attending a meeting chaired by Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, not seen, with world leaders and invited guests during the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP)

Referring to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir, Modi described the incident as a grave assault on India and on humanity itself.

Read: PM Narendra Modi in Canada with key focus on economic, security issues

“There should be no place for double standards on terrorism. The terrorist attack that happened on 22nd April was not only an attack on Pahalgam, but also on the soul, identity, and dignity of every Indian. It was an attack on the entire humanity,” said PM Modi.

He said that while the world is quick to impose sanctions based on its own preferences, countries that openly support terrorism are being rewarded.

“On one hand, we are quick to impose all kinds of sanctions based on our own preferences. On the other hand, countries that openly support terrorism are rewarded,” he said.

Read more: Canada ties 'extremely important': Modi after breakthrough meet with Mark Carney at G7

‘Will have to pay the price’: PM Modi’s warning to terrorism supporters

PM Modi also said that terrorism is an enemy of humanity and stands against all countries that uphold democratic values. He added that for global peace and prosperity, the world must be clear in its approach and that any country which supports terrorism will have to pay the price.

“For global peace and prosperity, our thoughts and policies must be clear – if any country supports terrorism, it will have to pay the price for it,” PM Modi remarked.

Also read: 12 meetings in 10 hours: PM Modi's packed day at G7 Summit in Canada

He further added that the Global South suffers the most from uncertainty and conflicts, and is the first to be affected by crises related to food, fuel, fertiliser, and finance.

“Unfortunately, the Global South countries suffer the most from uncertainty and conflicts. They are the first to be hit by crises related to food, fuel, fertilizer, and finance. India considers it its responsibility to bring the priorities and concerns of the Global South to the world stage,” he added.