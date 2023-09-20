News / India News / India-Canada news LIVE updates: Trudeau's claim risks US' bid to court New Delhi
Live

India-Canada news LIVE updates: Trudeau's claim risks US' bid to court New Delhi

Sep 20, 2023 10:42 AM IST
OPEN APP

India-Canada news LIVE udpates: Check out latest updates related to developments on India and Canada relations here.

India-Canada news LIVE updates: India's relations with Canada has reached an all-time low after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, a claim which was New Delhi has rejected terming it ‘absurd and motivated’. Following Trudeau's allegations, Canadian foreign minister had expelled a senior Indian diplomat from the country, which further compelled New Delhi to boot out a Canadian top official with a condition to leave the India in five days.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) walks past India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) walks past India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R)(AP)

The recent development raises question on the trade deal between two nations which has already been stalled for indefinite period over the issue pertaining to pro-Khalistan movement and Canada's alleged involvement in India's internal matters.

Canada's allies and part of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance US, UK, Australia and New Zealand have backed Trudeau's charge and called the accusations ‘serious’. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 20, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    India-Canada news LIVE: Trudeau's claim likely shrink US' chance to court New Delhi

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s shocking allegations that India orchestrated the murder of a separatist leader leaves President Joe Biden caught between one of the US’ closest allies and an increasingly important partner in countering China.

    Indian leader Narendra Modi’s government on Tuesday denied that it had anything to do with the slaying of a prominent Sikh leader in Canada, calling the allegation ‘absurd’. Both nations expelled one of the other’s diplomats, and that’s before Canada has made any evidence public.

    The White House reacted cautiously, with National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson saying the administration was ‘deeply concerned’ and called on India to cooperate with the Canadian investigation. A US official acknowledged the allegations pose a problem for Biden, who just left India with relations seemingly on track.

  • Sep 20, 2023 10:37 AM IST

    India-Canada news LIVE: What was Trudeau's allegation?

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told lawmakers in the country's Parlament on Monday that ‘credible allegation’ were found which state agents of Indian government were involved in gunning down Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurudwara in British Columbia. Nijjar was a pro-Khalistan leader and a designated terrorist who was killed in June. 

    “The government of India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness,” the Canadian PM reiterated his allegations.

     

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
canada justin trudeau

India-Canada news LIVE: Trudeau's claim risks US' bid to court New Delhi

india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2023 10:42 AM IST

India-Canada news LIVE udpates: Check out latest updates related to developments on India and Canada relations here.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) walks past India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R)(AP)
ByHT News Desk

Number Theory: Making sense of the fall in household savings

This is the first of a two-part story on household finances. The second part will look at the relationship between household debt and India’s economic growth

HT Image
india news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 10:15 AM IST
ByRoshan Kishore

Kamal Haasan hails women's bill, urges parties to address these two concerns

“I look forward to the day when women will have proportional representation in legislative bodies without the aid of any affirmative action”, Kamal Haasan said.

Kamal Haasan said nations that ensure gender equality will always prosper.
india news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 09:40 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Morning brief: Day 2 discussion on women's bill; all the latest news

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out

Lok Sabha proceeding during a special session of the Parliament(PTI)
india news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 09:12 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Adhir Ranjan's big claim on Constitution copies given to MPs at new Parliament

The terms ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ were inserted into the preamble as part of the 42nd Amendment of the Constitution in 1976.

LoP in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
india news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 08:41 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

‘Doing duty to appease her master': Venugopal on Smriti Irani's jibe at Gandhis

Union minister Smriti Irani had said that Gandhi Family is only interested in empowering the women in their family.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Union minister Smriti Irani
india news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 08:13 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

‘Seems they won’t…': Stalin Jr raises doubt over implementing women reservation

Stalin Jr questioned the Centre's intention behind women's reservation Bill as it talks about its implementation only after delimitation based on next census.

DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin(PTI)
india news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 08:03 AM IST
BySnehashish Roy

Parliament LIVE: ‘Why didn't LS pass the Bill in 2010?’ Oppn leaders question

Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: The five-day session began on Tuesday and is taking place in the new complex inaugurated this year.

The Women’s Reservation Bill was tabled by Union law minister Arjun Meghwal in the Lok Sabha at the new Parliament building on Tuesday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2023 10:43 AM IST
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Women's bill discussion to continue today, Sonia Gandhi to speak from Congress

The Parliament saw heated debate on Tuesday over the contentious women's reservation bill as few of its provisions didn't sit well with the Opposition.

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during a special session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_19_2023_000183B)(PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2023 08:50 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

After ‘squeeze extras’ complain, IndiGo makes soft drinks free on buying snacks

BJP member and former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta has complained that one cannot buy soft drinks onboard IndiGo flight without being obligated to buy snacks.

An IndiGo spokesperson on Tuesday said the airline has revamped its services
india news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 06:17 AM IST
PTI |

Earthquake of magnitude 2.1 strikes Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

The tremors of the quake were felt around 9.15 pm.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km, the IMD said.(HT File)
india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2023 04:17 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Lashkar commander killed, Anantnag operation in J&K concludes after seven days

Security forces gunned down two terrorists in Garole forest, Kokernag, Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP revealed.

Security forces on their way to the encounter site in Garol, Kokernag, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo/Waseem Andrabi)
india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2023 03:55 AM IST
ByAshiq Hussain, Srinagar

Amarinder Singh dismisses Canada's claims against India over Nijjar's murder

Singh said that Trudeau had unfortunately walked into a trap owing to vote bank politics & put at stake the diplomatic relationship between India & Canada.

Senior BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh(HT File)
india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2023 02:48 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Those who agree with our ideology will align with us: AIADMK leader

Both parties remained restrained on Tuesday, a day after AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar on Monday said that their stand is to not remain with the BJP because of the party’s Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai’s comments against Dravidian icons

S P Velumani (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2023 01:06 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

PM Modi leads MPs into new House

The 1927 building, where Jawaharlal Nehru delivered his famous “tryst with destiny” speech, has now been renamed as what PM Modi termed Samvidhan Sadan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders JP Nadda and Piyush Goyal at the new Parliament building for the Special Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday) (ANI)
india news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out