India-Canada news LIVE updates: Trudeau's claim risks US' bid to court New Delhi

India-Canada news LIVE updates: India's relations with Canada has reached an all-time low after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, a claim which was New Delhi has rejected terming it ‘absurd and motivated’. Following Trudeau's allegations, Canadian foreign minister had expelled a senior Indian diplomat from the country, which further compelled New Delhi to boot out a Canadian top official with a condition to leave the India in five days. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) walks past India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R)(AP)

The recent development raises question on the trade deal between two nations which has already been stalled for indefinite period over the issue pertaining to pro-Khalistan movement and Canada's alleged involvement in India's internal matters.

Canada's allies and part of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance US, UK, Australia and New Zealand have backed Trudeau's charge and called the accusations ‘serious’.