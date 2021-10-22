‘India capable of setting difficult targets and achieving them too’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said by achieving the target of administering 1 billion vaccine doses in a short time India has given a befitting reply to all the questions that used to be asked about whether the country was in a position to vaccinate its population and face the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said while the other countries had the expertise, India achieved the target by basing the vaccination programme on scientific methods.

“Questions were asked if Indians can cope with this pandemic, where will it get the money to purchase vaccines, will Indians gets the vaccines or not, will it be able to inoculate so many to stop the spread… This one billion is an answer to all these questions,” he said.

A day after India achieved the target of administering 100 crores or one billion first doses, the Prime Minister addressed the nation and said India has proved that it is not only capable of setting difficult targets but also of achieving them.

“A difficult but unusual achievement of administering one billion doses was met, this success is of every Indian citizen. I congratulate them from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

In the address that was televised, the PM

said the achievement is an indication of India’s capability and marks the beginning of a new chapter in history.

Referring to the scepticism about India’s ability to administer vaccines to its large population, the PM said, “ …The speed with which India crossed the one billion mark is being appreciated, but there is one thing that has not been taken into account. Where did we begin? The other countries, they had expertise in research etc, India was largely dependent on vaccines from these counties.”

Only China has been able to administer more doses than India.

Referring to the span of the vaccination drive, the PM said owing to the numbers of those vaccinated, the world will now consider India as safe. “India has got recognition as the pharma hub and the whole world is looking at us,” he said.

The vaccine drive is the biggest example of the Sabka sath, sabka vikas mantra (collective effort, inclusive growth) of the government, he said. “At the beginning of the pandemic, there were apprehensions that it would be hard to fight the pandemic in India. But we ensured a free vaccination drive. There was only one mantra - no bhed bhav (no disparity) in providing vaccines. There would be no VIP culture. No matter how rich or powerful a person was, they would get the vaccine just like ordinary people,” he said.

The PM made a specific comment about vaccine hesitancy and said India proved the sceptics wrong who had anticipated problems. “Some said people will not turn up for the vaccine, in many countries vaccine hesitancy is a big challenge, but Indians have left them speechless,” he said.

He also took a pot shot at those who had criticised the PM’s call for lighting a lamp and appreciating the health care workers by clanging metal plates or thaalis.

“… some said will the disease go away, but for us, we saw the unity and collective power in that. And this is what has helped us reach one billion in such a short time,” he said.

The PM credited the use of technology and scientific temper for accelerating the speed and reach of the vaccination drive.

“It is a matter of pride that the whole program was science bound, science-driven and science-based. From manufacturing to administering vaccines, there was a scientific approach at each step,” he said.

He also referred to the Cowin platform which he said helped the public and made work easier for the medical staff.

At a time when the opposition has been cornering the government on failing to find solutions to a sluggish economy, price rise and inflation in fuel costs, the Prime Minister said there is optimism everywhere.

“Today, Indian companies are not only getting record investment but avenues for employment are opening too,” he said.

He referred to several policy initiatives such as Gati Shakti and a new drone policy as having given impetus to growth but made a pitch for Make in India.

“There was a time when products made in other countries were popular, now, all Indians are witnessing that ‘Made in India’ is more powerful,” he said.

He said just as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan became a mass movement, buying Indian made goods should be taken up on a large scale too.

“Last Diwali there was tension, this year, there is a sense of confidence. Just as the vaccine will secure us, the goods made in the county will make our festivities better,” he said.

In the wake of festivals coming up, the Prime Minister said people still need to be careful at all times. “We cannot drop the ball, no matter how modern the shield is. Till the war is on, weapons are not laid down. We need to celebrate our festivals with great care and masks have to be on. Just as we wear shoes, we must make wearing a mask a habit,” he said.

He also exhorted those who are not vaccinated to make it a priority, and those who have to inspire others to get jabbed.