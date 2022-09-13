Home / India News / India, China verify disengagement from PP-15 in Gogra-Hot Springs

India, China verify disengagement from PP-15 in Gogra-Hot Springs

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 11:17 PM IST

The Indian and Chinese armies on Tuesday jointly verified the disengagement of their frontline troops from Patrol Point-15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area of eastern Ladakh to confirm the full implementation of the troop pullback that was completed a day earlier.

India and China have been locked in a border standoff for 28 months, and talks have led to disengagement at four friction points along LAC so far. (Reuters)
India and China have been locked in a border standoff for 28 months, and talks have led to disengagement at four friction points along LAC so far. (Reuters)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Indian and Chinese armies on Tuesday jointly verified the disengagement of their frontline troops from Patrol Point-15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area of eastern Ladakh to confirm the full implementation of the troop pullback that was completed a day earlier, people familiar with the matter said.

“Both sides have completed disengagement from PP-15 in a phased, coordinated and verified manner,” said one of the persons cited above, asking not to be named. The disengagement process, announced jointly by India and China last week, involved troops of both armies moving to rear locations, dismantling the temporary infrastructure created there and joint verification to assess implementation.

India and China have been locked in a border standoff for 28 months, and talks have led to disengagement at four friction points along LAC so far, with resolution of outstanding problems at two friction areas still elusive. Despite the disengagement goals achieved thus far, both sides remain heavily deployed in the Ladakh theatre.

This was the fourth round of disengagement, and its completion has now turned the spotlight on frictions areas that are still unresolved along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) , Depsang and Demchok.

The disengagement at PP-15 may have resulted in the creation of a buffer zone of 2-4 km, as was done after the previous rounds, though there was no official word from the government on the latest pullback or the joint verification.

On September 8, India and China announced that front-line troops had kicked off disengagement from PP -15, with the breakthrough coming after the 16th round of military talks in July.

Despite 16 rounds of military talks held so far, problems at Depsang in Daulet Beg Oldi sector and Charding Nullah Junction (CNJ) in Demchok sector still persist.

Disengagement of Indian and Chinese soldiers from friction points was stuck for over a year, with the last breakthrough before the PP-15 development coming in August 2021, when the two armies pulled back their troops from Gogra sector (PP-17A).

Speaking on the disengagement at PP-15, former director general of military operations, Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia (retd), said: “We should continue the negotiations at the political, diplomatic and military levels to sort out the outstanding problems in the other two areas. Also, we should not expect results after every round of talks.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out