India concerned over situation in West Asia; emphasises dialogue, diplomacy

New Delhi: India on Wednesday expressed its concern at the “escalating situation in West Asia and emphasised restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy” during foreign office consultations with Israel in New Delhi. India foreign secretary Vikram Misri with Yaakov Blitshtein with Israel’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri during foreign office consultations in New Delhi (X/@ReuvenAzar)

The Indian side reiterated its condemnation of the October 7 terror attacks on Israel by Hamas and called for a ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, and continued humanitarian assistance, according to a statement from the external affairs ministry.

The Indian side at the consultations was led by foreign secretary Vikram Misri, while the Israeli delegation was led by Yaakov Blitshtein, director general of the foreign ministry.

Misri shared “India’s concern at the escalating situation in West Asia and emphasised restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy,” the statement said.

“Reiterating India’s strong and unequivocal condemnation of the October 7 terror attacks on Israel, the Foreign Secretary called for the unconditional and immediate release of all hostages, ceasefire, the need for continued humanitarian assistance, and adherence to international humanitarian law,” it said.

The two sides also discussed issues of bilateral interest and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral endeavours. They also exchanged views on the situation in the Indo-Pacific.

India initially expressed solidarity with Israel in the wake of the attacks on Israel by Hamas. Following concerns expressed by India’s partners in the Arab world, New Delhi adopted a more nuanced position and called for a return to the path of dialogue to find a lasting solution. It also reiterated its support for a two-state solution.

India’s concerns have also grown at the mounting death toll in Gaza because of the Israeli offensive, which has resulted in more than 40,000 deaths.