IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India condemns one-sided false assertions in UK parliamentary debate over farmers' protest
The statement was issued by the high commission said, following the debate which stemmed from an e-petition that attracted over 100,000 signatures on the parliamentary website.(AFP file photo)
The statement was issued by the high commission said, following the debate which stemmed from an e-petition that attracted over 100,000 signatures on the parliamentary website.(AFP file photo)
india news

India condemns one-sided false assertions in UK parliamentary debate over farmers' protest

The mission said it would normally refrain from commenting on an internal discussion involving a small group of honourable parliamentarians in a limited quorum.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, London
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:32 AM IST

The High Commission of India in London has condemned false assertions in a "distinctly one-sided discussion" among a group of British parliamentarians on Monday on the issue of peaceful protests and press freedoms in India, amidst the ongoing farmers' stir against three new laws on agricultural reforms.

The Indian mission pointed out that foreign media, including British media, had been present and witnessed the events surrounding the farmers' protests in India first-hand and therefore any "question of lack of freedom of the media in India does not arise”.

"We deeply regret that rather than a balanced debate, false assertions – without substantiation or facts – were made, casting aspersions on the largest functioning democracy in the world and its institutions,” a statement issued by the high commission said, following the debate which stemmed from an e-petition that attracted over 100,000 signatures on the parliamentary website.

The mission said it would normally refrain from commenting on an internal discussion involving a small group of honourable parliamentarians in a limited quorum.

"However, when aspersions are cast on India by anyone, irrespective of their claims of friendship and love for India or domestic political compulsions, there is a need to set the record straight," the statement said.

It said that a false narrative over farmers’ protest was sought to be developed even though “the High Commission of India has been, over a period of time, taking care to inform all concerned about the issues raised in the petition.”

The statement followed a group of around dozen cross-party British MPs debating issues around the “use of force” against protesters opposed to agricultural reforms in India and journalists being targeted while covering the protests taking place at several border points of Delhi for over 100 days.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for their crops.

As the UK government minister deputed to respond to the debate, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) minister Nigel Adams said the close UK-India relationship did not hinder the UK in any way from raising "difficult issues" with India, even as he reiterated the government line that agricultural reforms are a "domestic matter" for India.

“This is a time of great ambition for the UK’s relationship with India. Both governments are working to advance shared priorities across trade and investment, health, sustainability and climate change and defence and security,” said Adams.

“We are also working with India as a force for good in the UN Security Council and as one of the Prime Minister’s [Boris Johnson] guest countries at the G7 summit later this year in June. This cooperation will help us fix global problems and it will strengthen prosperity and wellbeing in India and the UK," he said.

"However, whilst this is an exciting time for the UK-India partnership, it does not hinder us from raising difficult issues,” the minister said, adding that “candid discussions” on a range of issues will form part of Boris Johnson’s planned visit to India in the coming months.

While the minister acknowledged the “alarm and uncertainty” the farmers’ protests and their coverage in India had caused among British communities with family ties in India, he expressed hope that the ongoing dialogue between the Indian government and farmers’ unions will have positive results.

“Both sides need to step back and recognise the need to come to an agreement… I hope the government will commit to helping that cause and offer British skills in a negotiation and compromise to help both sides to bring this issue to a close,” said Virendra Sharma, Opposition Labour MP for Ealing Southall in west London with a large Punjabi diaspora.

The debate, held in a hybrid form with some MPs participating via videolink in a room at Portcullis House in London, related to the e-petition entitled “Urge the Indian Government to ensure safety of protesters & press freedom”.

“We have only been able to hold the government to account today [Monday] thanks to the power of democracy. A petition started by Liberal Democrat Councillor, Gurch Singh, and signed by over 100,000 people, has forced the government to stop hiding on this important issue," said Layla Moran, Liberal Democrat MP and spokesperson for foreign affairs.

From the ruling Conservative Party backbenches, Theresa Villiers noted that agricultural reform is an issue that has proved difficult across the world over the years and pointed out that the new agricultural laws in India had been postponed to allow for greater “consultation and discussion”.

“I understand that protesting farmers feel insecure about their future, but Prime Minister Modi’s government has repeatedly said that a core purpose of the reforms is to make farming more profitable, to raise the incomes of people who work in farming and to promote investment in agriculture to increase yields,” she said.

“I hear the concerns expressed about the response to the protests, but when thousands and thousands of people are involved in demonstrations and encampments lasting months and months, no policing response can altogether avoid controversial episodes,” she said.

The Indian government has denied allegations that it was trying to put an end to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the mandi system.

Multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have not been able to resolve the deadlock.

India has emphasised that the protests by farmers must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity and the Ministry of External Affairs said that some vested interest groups have tried to mobilise international support against the country.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," it said last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest uk parliament
Close
The CB-CID has registered an FIR against the accused under sections 354-A(2) (sexual harassment) and 341, 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu prohibition of harassment of women Act 1998 against the SP and the first accused — the special DGP law and order, who is sent on leave.(AP)
The CB-CID has registered an FIR against the accused under sections 354-A(2) (sexual harassment) and 341, 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu prohibition of harassment of women Act 1998 against the SP and the first accused — the special DGP law and order, who is sent on leave.(AP)
india news

Sexual harassment case: EC directs suspension of Tamil Nadu SP

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:34 AM IST
This comes a day after the SP was transferred to a non-election post after receiving the approval of the ECI as the model code of conduct is in place in Tamil Nadu, which faces assembly elections on April 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The judge said no coercive action will be taken till March 15 against Muluk and co-accused Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob, whose pre-arrest bail plea, was also heard simultaneously.(Twitter/@nikitajacob)
The judge said no coercive action will be taken till March 15 against Muluk and co-accused Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob, whose pre-arrest bail plea, was also heard simultaneously.(Twitter/@nikitajacob)
india news

Nikita, Shantanu, get protection from arrest till March 15

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:50 AM IST
Delhi Police’s special cell, while opposing Muluk’s anticipatory bail plea, alleged before Additonal Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana that he participated in a conspiracy that “stretched across continents and covered people of multiple nationalities”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the Lok Sabha, several Congress members were in the Well, demanding a rollback of the fuel price hikes. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members were seen standing at their seats as other opposition leaders joined the protest.(HT_PRINT)
In the Lok Sabha, several Congress members were in the Well, demanding a rollback of the fuel price hikes. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members were seen standing at their seats as other opposition leaders joined the protest.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Opposition keeps up heat in Houses on fuel prices

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:42 AM IST
In both the Houses, while the government and the Chair suggested that the issues related to fuel prices could be addressed during the debate on demand for grants and the finance bill, opposition parties pressed for an immediate and exclusive discussion on the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand upheaval: What went wrong with Trivendra Singh Rawat?

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:16 AM IST
  • Unhappiness had been brewing in the state party unit since 2018, a year after Rawat took over, but things gathered momentum last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Enforcement Directorate logo.(File photo)
Enforcement Directorate logo.(File photo)
india news

ED probes Punjab MLA, son-in-law for alleged links to international drugs racket

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:07 AM IST
  • The central agency has registered two cases a few weeks back to investigate money laundering.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Decoding Tamil Nadu’s reservation policy

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Chennai: The Supreme Court, while examining the constitutional validity of the Maratha reservation a day ago, also sought views of the states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to reexamine the 50% cap on reservation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh has a solar energy potential of 22300 MW which the Yogi government has decided to harness to meet the target of 10700 MW by 2022.(HT Photo)
Uttar Pradesh has a solar energy potential of 22300 MW which the Yogi government has decided to harness to meet the target of 10700 MW by 2022.(HT Photo)
india news

India most favourable market for solar energy: ISA report

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • India has set an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 with 175 GW deployment by 2022. This is the world’s largest expansion policy according to the report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

The significance of Trichy for the DMK in TN polls

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Chennai The road to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s mega party conference along the Trichy highway on Sunday was dotted with party flags and larger-than-life cut-outs of Dravidian movement leaders E V Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, C N Annadurai, M Karunanidhi and current party chief M K Stalin
READ FULL STORY
Close
The justice Chandrachud-led bench was hearing a clutch of petitions by around 60 women army officers who have complained against fixing of allegedly arbitrary criteria to deny them permanent commission when the judges and the lawyers had a brief exchange about “role reversal”.(HT Archive)
The justice Chandrachud-led bench was hearing a clutch of petitions by around 60 women army officers who have complained against fixing of allegedly arbitrary criteria to deny them permanent commission when the judges and the lawyers had a brief exchange about “role reversal”.(HT Archive)
india news

'Satisfaction in giving nod': Justice Chandrachud on permanent commission

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:07 AM IST
“I can very well remember authoring this judgment and delivering it just before the lockdown. When I can see 365 women officers granted permanent commission and there are more officers who are going to get it exactly after a year of this judgment, there is a great sense of satisfaction for a judge,” said justice Chandrachud.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CM files nomination from Majuli seat for 1st phase of Assam polls

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:51 PM IST
GUWAHATI The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition alliance led by the Congress are yet to announce their chief ministerial candidates in the elections to the Assam assembly to be held in three phases, starting March 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

ED raids Punjab MLA, 8 others over ‘links with drug syndicate’

By Neeraj Chauhan and HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:49 PM IST
New Delhi/Chandigarh The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided premises belonging to Punjab lawmaker Sukhpal Singh Khaira and his son-in-law Inderveer Singh Johal along with seven others for allegedly being part of an international drug smuggling syndicate having links in Pakistan and the UK as well as a human trafficking racket, agency officials familiar with the development said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Discontent among MLAs may have triggered Rawat’s ouster

By Sunetra Choudhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:49 PM IST
New Delhi The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) decision to remove Trivendra Singh Rawat a year before the polls appears to be a move to quell intraparty resentment against the chief minister, people aware of the developments said on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Railways, which runs the fourth-largest such network in the world, set the ball rolling in 2019 on letting private companies run and operate certain stations in a public-private partnership (PPP) model.(Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
Railways, which runs the fourth-largest such network in the world, set the ball rolling in 2019 on letting private companies run and operate certain stations in a public-private partnership (PPP) model.(Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
india news

Govt explores privatisation of 90 railway stations

By Anisha Dutta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:25 AM IST
The Railway Board, in a letter reviewed by HT, sought the opinion from all principal chief security commissioners of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and all zonal railways on how the security infrastructure for the 90 stations should be set up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study also reported findings from a long-term follow-up of phase 1 participants, which showed antibodies to persist for at least three months.(HT file)
The study also reported findings from a long-term follow-up of phase 1 participants, which showed antibodies to persist for at least three months.(HT file)
india news

Lancet publishes phase 2 trial data in boost for Covaxin’s safety credentials

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:21 AM IST
The results were previously announced on December 23, but have now been peer-reviewed and published.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India aims to deliver 300 million doses to the most at-risk due to their jobs or health factors.(Bloomberg)
India aims to deliver 300 million doses to the most at-risk due to their jobs or health factors.(Bloomberg)
india news

2 million vaccine doses delivered in a day: Govt

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:14 AM IST
The Prime Minister’s principal secretary PK Misra chaired a review meeting with the chief secretaries of all states and union territories as well as top officials from ministries and departments of health, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and Niti Aayog.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP