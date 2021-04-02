IND USA
India contributes $300,000 to UN body for gender equality and women empowerment
The UN Women Multi-Country Office located in Delhi would support Gender Park to develop it into a South Asia hub for gender related activities.(REUTERS)
India contributes $300,000 to UN body for gender equality and women empowerment

Anita Bhatia, the Assistant-Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women, thanked India for the contribution.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 11:31 AM IST

India has contributed USD 300,000 to the United Nations agency for gender equality and women empowerment, a contribution lauded by the UN entity.

India made a contribution to UN Women, the world organisation’s entity for gender equality and women's empowerment.

"#India contributes USD 300,000 to @UN_Women for 2021,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted on Thursday.

He said India reaffirms its support for gender equality and women empowerment, describing UN Women as a “valued partner in our progress from women’s development to #women-led development.”

Assistant-Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Anita Bhatia thanked India for the contribution and its support to UN Women and said in a tweet that “Women-led development envisions women as agents of change driving measurable impact in the lives of women & girls.”

