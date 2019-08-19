India conveys concern to UK over Independence Day protests

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 00:34 IST

India has conveyed its concerns to UK authorities over violence during a protest outside the Indian high commission in London on Independence Day and sought measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

The concerns were raised through diplomatic channels in New Delhi, the people said on condition of anonymity. They added it was surprising that there were incidents of violence during the protest despite a prior request to British authorities to provide security to the mission.

Besides the UK, the Indian government has sought security for its diplomatic staff and missions in several countries that witnessed protests by pro-Pakistan elements on Independence Day on August 15, they said.

The Indian community had expressed its ire over the violence outside India House in London last Thursday. Video footage and images of the large-scale protest by anti-India elements showed members of the Indian community were targeted with eggs and bottles filled with water. Four persons were arrested for affray (public brawl), obstruction of police and possession of a knife.

Some window panes of India House were shattered and the building suffered damage, as police initially struggled to maintain order. Reinforcements were brought in when the situation worsened, prompting allegations that police were not fully prepared to deal with the hundreds of protestors.

Britain’s Foreign Office had on Friday described the protest as “overwhelmingly peaceful” while Scotland Yard called it “largely peaceful”. London mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the violence.

On August 17, the UK branch of the Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is banned in Pakistan, organised another noisy protest outside the Indian mission, raising concern among Indian authorities over Britain allowing space to such groups.

The people said the Indian side was concerned by the presence of Khalistani, or Sikh separatist, elements in the protests in several capitals. They said there were indications that the anti-India elements joining such protests were being backed by Pakistan following India’s decision to effectively revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

During the protest by Hizb-ut-Tahrir, the group’s leaders called on the Pakistan Army to help “liberate” Kashmir.

Indian authorities are keeping a close eye on developments in countries that witnessed protests by pro-Pakistan elements on August 15, especially in view of Islamabad’s efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, the people said.

“The Pakistani leadership has already said it intends to raise this issue at all international forums. The possibility of more protests cannot be ruled out,” said one of the people.

Though the UN Security Council did not take up Pakistan’s request for an open and formal meeting on the Kashmir issue despite backing from China, the people did not rule out more such efforts by Islamabad.

The 15-member Security Council only held informal closed door consultations on the issue, the first time Kashmir was discussed by the body since 1971.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 23:25 IST