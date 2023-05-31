Home / India News / India records 310 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 4,222

India records 310 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 4,222

PTI |
May 31, 2023 10:22 AM IST

India Covid cases: The country's Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,31,870 with three latest fatalities.

A single-day rise of 310 fresh coronavirus cases was reported in India while the active cases decreased to 4,222, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,588). (File)
The country's Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,31,870 with three latest fatalities, including one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The infection tally stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,588).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,54,496, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

coronavirus india covid 19 tally covid-19 + 1 more
