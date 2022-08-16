India Covid daily count below 10K-mark after nearly 2 months, 8,813 new cases

In a first in nearly two months, India's Covid tally dropped below the 10,000-mark on Tuesday with 8,813 fresh infections, according to the daily bulletin by the health ministry. The tally has hovered above the 10K-mark amid concerns over the spread of the virus in several parts of the country.

The overall death count now stands at 527,098 after 29 fatalities were reported in the 24 hours, according to ministry data. This includes eight from Delhi, one each from Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkin and Tripura; two each from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir.

Punjab has revised its death count, according to the state wise death figures in the health ministry's website. However, an exact update on the deaths is not available.

The active caseload in India now stands at 111,252, constituting 0.25 per cent of the total cases. The overall cases in India - recorded since the start of the pandemic - now stands at 4,42,39,372, as per the ministry data.

The daily positivity rate is reported to be at 4.15 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 4.79 per cent, the ministry informed in the health bulletin. The case fatality rate is at 1.19 per cent.

As many as 43,638,844 people have recovered from the viral disease so far, according to the government figures. Out of this, 15,040 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 2,08,31,24,694 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country to date under the nationwide vaccination drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail