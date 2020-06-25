India crosses 2 lakh daily Covid test mark, riding on Atmanirbhar Bharat push: Govt

india

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 15:52 IST

The Central government on Wednesday released figures to underline that India had come a long way in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic since its outbreak in the country in February this year. Union health ministry cited crossing of a major landmark of more than 2 lakh daily tests to recall the capacity enhancements done in the last two months to boost coronavirus containment efforts.

“A total of 75,60,782 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far including 2,07,871 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Total number of labs approved for Covid testing has increased to 1000, including 730 run by the government and 270 in the private sector,” a tweet by Union health minister Harshvardhan claimed on Thursday.

‘India will win, Corona will lose,” he summed up his tweet on an upbeat note.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

His tweet followed several other tweets from his ministry that underscored the efforts made to augment India’s capacity to fight the disease stressing that it was done in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a self-reliant India or Atmanirbhar Bharat

“In Jan 2020, the entire requirement of Covid 19 swabs was imported. Today, more than 2 lakh swabs (are) produced everyday by domestic manufacturers,” a health ministry tweet said.

The ministry said that the country, as of Thursday, had at least 15 indigenous manufacturers of coronavirus testing kits. This was a big leap from a situation of dependence on imports which the country battled in the initial stages of outbreak.

“#Atmanirbhar Bharat Reinforced. From dependence on imported testing kits to creation of indigenous manufacturing capacity of testing kits. 15 indigenous manufacturers at present,” the ministry tweeted.

Over 75 lakh Covid-19 tests conducted till June 24, says ICMR

Among other notable developments and building of capacity previously not available in the country, the manufacturing of medical ventilators has begun in the country. The PM CARES Fund Trust has allocated Rs 2000 crore for supply of 50,000 ‘Made-in-India’ ventilators to government run Covid hospitals in all States and Union Territories. Out of the 50,000 ventilators, 30,000 ventilators are being manufactured by M/s Bharat Electronics Limited. So far 2,923 ventilators have been manufactured, out of which 1,340 ventilators have already been delivered to the States and UTs. The prominent recipients include Maharashtra (275), Delhi (275), Gujarat (175), Bihar (100), Karnataka (90), Rajasthan (75). By the end of June 2020, additional 14,000 ventilators will be delivered, said a government release.

In another important landmark, the government announced a few days ago, that India has become the world’s second largest manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE) body coveralls within a short time span of two months.