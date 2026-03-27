India, EU conclude arrangement to bolster industrial aviation production

India and the European Union have concluded a working arrangement on industrial aviation production that will support cooperation between the two sides and “Make in India” production aligned with EU standards, including the assembly of Airbus H125 helicopters in Karnataka. Airbus Helicopters and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have established a final assembly line at Vemagal in Karnataka. (Image sourced from Airport Technology)

The working arrangement follows the India-EU Summit in January, when civil aviation safety was identified as a critical focus area, the EU said. EU ambassador Herve Delphin on Friday described the arrangement as a concrete example of bilateral industrial cooperation aligned with the 27-member bloc’s world-class safety standards and export certificates that will help deliver aircraft products for the world market.

Airbus Helicopters and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have established a final assembly line at Vemagal in Karnataka to manufacture the H125 single-engine helicopter, and the facility was inaugurated in February. The facility will make and export the helicopters, with the first deliveries expected in 2027.

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The working arrangement was signed by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on March 23, ahead of a workshop under the EU-South Asia Aviation Partnership Project that was held in New Delhi during March 24-26. This arrangement will help consolidate cooperation to ensure high civil aviation safety standards.

The workshop, organised by EASA in cooperation with DGCA and with the support of European turboprop aircraft manufacturer ATR, brought together aviation authorities, airlines and industry representatives from across the region. It focused on strengthening practical collaboration and sharing operational experience.

“Given the increasing challenges facing the aviation sector, the European Union and its South Asian partners reaffirmed the importance of cooperation to ensure safe, resilient and sustainable air transport at the meeting,” the statement said.

Discussions at the workshop addressed day-to-day flight operations and common regional challenges, highlighting the value of dialogue between regulators, operators and industry in improving safety and performance.

India and the EU also adopted a new strategic joint agenda in January that envisages the two sides working at scale and speed to serve mutual interests. The workshop and the working arrangement on industrial aviation production also reflect the EU’s broader commitment to working in partnership with India and other South Asian countries to promote high standards of aviation safety, support regulatory cooperation and ensure the sustainable development of the sector, the statement said.

Besides sharing a commitment to a rules-based global order and effective multilateralism, India and the EU have been strategic partners since 2004. Following the India-EU Summit in January, bilateral cooperation is driven by the strategic joint agenda, the EU strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC).