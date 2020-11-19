India, EU condemn the use of proxies for cross-border terror

india

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:46 IST

New Delhi In an indirect reference to Pakistan, India and the European Union on Thursday called on all nations to take immediate and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks on other countries.

The virtual counter-terrorism dialogue between the EU and India also strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations, including the “use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism”, according to a joint statement.

Without naming Pakistan, the joint statement said the two sides “reviewed threats posed by UN-sanctioned terrorist entities and emphasised the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks”.

The statement added: “They also underlined the urgent need for all countries to take immediate, sustained and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks on other countries.”

India and EU are currently negotiating a working arrangement between Europol and the Central Bureau of Investigation to support law enforcement authorities on both sides in preventing and combating organised crime and terrorism.

The two sides sought stronger international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner, and said it is crucial to bring perpetrators of violence and terrorism to justice.

“India condemned the recent terror attacks in the member states of the European Union and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. The EU reiterated its condemnation of terrorist attacks in India, including 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot and Pulwama, and reiterated its support for the people and government of India in the fight against terrorism,” the joint statement said.

The two sides described counter-terrorism cooperation as an important element of the EU-India strategic partnership, and discussed the need to work together at multilateral forums such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Global Counterterrorism Forum and the UN, including the UN High-Level Counter-terrorism Week 2021 and the upcoming review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

They also exchanged views on counter-terrorism challenges, including radicalisation and violent extremism, terror financing, and terrorist use of the internet.

“The participants also discussed sanctions as a tool to combat terrorism, including designations of certain terrorist groups and individuals. They discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Indian Agencies and their European counterparts, including Europol, to enhance interaction in the sphere of counter-terrorism,” the joint statement said.