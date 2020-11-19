e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India, EU condemn the use of proxies for cross-border terror

India, EU condemn the use of proxies for cross-border terror

india Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi In an indirect reference to Pakistan, India and the European Union on Thursday called on all nations to take immediate and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks on other countries.

The virtual counter-terrorism dialogue between the EU and India also strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations, including the “use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism”, according to a joint statement.

Without naming Pakistan, the joint statement said the two sides “reviewed threats posed by UN-sanctioned terrorist entities and emphasised the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks”.

The statement added: “They also underlined the urgent need for all countries to take immediate, sustained and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks on other countries.”

India and EU are currently negotiating a working arrangement between Europol and the Central Bureau of Investigation to support law enforcement authorities on both sides in preventing and combating organised crime and terrorism.

The two sides sought stronger international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner, and said it is crucial to bring perpetrators of violence and terrorism to justice.

“India condemned the recent terror attacks in the member states of the European Union and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. The EU reiterated its condemnation of terrorist attacks in India, including 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot and Pulwama, and reiterated its support for the people and government of India in the fight against terrorism,” the joint statement said.

The two sides described counter-terrorism cooperation as an important element of the EU-India strategic partnership, and discussed the need to work together at multilateral forums such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Global Counterterrorism Forum and the UN, including the UN High-Level Counter-terrorism Week 2021 and the upcoming review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

They also exchanged views on counter-terrorism challenges, including radicalisation and violent extremism, terror financing, and terrorist use of the internet.

“The participants also discussed sanctions as a tool to combat terrorism, including designations of certain terrorist groups and individuals. They discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Indian Agencies and their European counterparts, including Europol, to enhance interaction in the sphere of counter-terrorism,” the joint statement said.

top news
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In