Fri, Aug 22, 2025
India extends airspace closure for Pakistani planes till September 23

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 22, 2025 08:55 pm IST

India has closed its airspace for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, with effect from April 30.

India has extended the closure of its airspace for Pakistan planes by another month, till September 23.

The ban is part of various measures taken by the government against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. (Image for represenation/AFP)
The ban is part of various measures taken by the government against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, India closed its airspace for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, with effect from April 30.

Initially, the ban was to end on May 24, but it has been extended each month. The ban is part of various measures taken by the government against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also extended by one month the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft till September 23.

