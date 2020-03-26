India extends international passenger flight ban till April 14

india

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:08 IST

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil aviation (DGCA) on Thursday extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights to India till April 14, 2020 as part of the efforts to check the spread of coronavirus in the country.

“It has been decided that all scheduled international commercial passenger services shall remain closed till 1830 hrs GMT of April 14, 2020. However, this restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA,” it said in a circular.

This implies that international commercial passenger flights will be able to operate from April 15, 12 am IST.

The DGCA had earlier suspended all international commercial passenger operations till March, 29. Domestic commercial passenger operations however, continue to remain suspended till March 31 as of now.

Following the DGCA’s latest circular, low cost carrier- GoAir announced suspension of both- domestic and international flights till April 14. The airline stated, “GoAir has temporarily suspended all its flights until 14th April 2020 to-and-from Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar and Varanasi, as well as international destinations namely Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait, and Dammam.”

The airline also announced that it will protect all the PNRs for customers who booked themselves to travel between March 26, 2020 to April 14, 2020 as part of the “Protect Your PNR” scheme, wherein customers will be able to reschedule their flights up to April 15, 2021 using the same PNR.

“Customers can redeem their ticket (booked between March 1 2020 and April 15, 2020 on ANY GoAir flight on any date between April 15, 2020 and April 15, 201 with no charges being levied (fare difference may be applicable),” the airline said.