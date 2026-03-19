‘Threat to world’: India flags Pakistan's ‘history’ after US intel chief Tulsi Gabbard's remarks

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday responded to the remarks made by US director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard flagging Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme. MEA spokesperson Jaiswal also condemned Pakistani strikes in Afghanistan. (ANI Video Grab)

On Gabbard saying that Pakistan had been "researching and developing" missiles, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted Islamabad's history of “nuclear proliferation.”

“As far as Pakistan is concerned, they have a history. They have a history of clandestine nuclear nonproliferation…” the MEA spokesperson said.

Jaiswal added that statements made by Gabbard “make it clear what kind of threat they (Pakistan) pose to the world because of their clandestine nuclear operations.”

What did US intelligence chief Gabbard say? Gabbard, while speaking at a Senate intelligence hearing on worldwide threats, said Pakistan's missile developments were a threat to the US. She further said that these could include Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs), and also named other countries including Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

“…The intelligence community assesses that Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and Pakistan have been researching and developing an array of novel, advanced or traditional missile delivery systems with nuclear and conventional payloads that put our homeland at risk,” Gabbard said.

She further said, “Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile development potentially could include ICBMs with a range capable of striking the homeland.”

MEA ‘strongly’ condemns Pak strikes on Afghanistan Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal also reiterated India's stance on Pakistan's strikes on Afghanistan, which allegedly hit an addiction treatment hospital and led to the deaths of over 400 people.

“We have seen strikes from Pakistan into Afghanistan. We have condemned these strikes because they have targeted civilian infrastructure and caused lot of misery to people,” Jaiswal said, referring to the earlier statement made by MEA.

“We once again unequivocally condemn these barbaric strikes from Pakistan into Afghanistan. Obviously, this vitiates the atmosphere in the region. It is not helpful at all,” the MEA spokesperson added.