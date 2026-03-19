‘Threat to world’: India flags Pakistan's ‘history’ after US intel chief Tulsi Gabbard's remarks
On Gabbard saying that Pakistan had been "developing" missiles, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted Islamabad's history of “nuclear proliferation.”
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday responded to the remarks made by US director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard flagging Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme.
On Gabbard saying that Pakistan had been "researching and developing" missiles, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted Islamabad's history of “nuclear proliferation.”
“As far as Pakistan is concerned, they have a history. They have a history of clandestine nuclear nonproliferation…” the MEA spokesperson said.
Jaiswal added that statements made by Gabbard “make it clear what kind of threat they (Pakistan) pose to the world because of their clandestine nuclear operations.”
What did US intelligence chief Gabbard say?
Gabbard, while speaking at a Senate intelligence hearing on worldwide threats, said Pakistan's missile developments were a threat to the US. She further said that these could include Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs), and also named other countries including Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.
“…The intelligence community assesses that Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and Pakistan have been researching and developing an array of novel, advanced or traditional missile delivery systems with nuclear and conventional payloads that put our homeland at risk,” Gabbard said.
She further said, “Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile development potentially could include ICBMs with a range capable of striking the homeland.”
MEA ‘strongly’ condemns Pak strikes on Afghanistan
Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal also reiterated India's stance on Pakistan's strikes on Afghanistan, which allegedly hit an addiction treatment hospital and led to the deaths of over 400 people.
“We have seen strikes from Pakistan into Afghanistan. We have condemned these strikes because they have targeted civilian infrastructure and caused lot of misery to people,” Jaiswal said, referring to the earlier statement made by MEA.
“We once again unequivocally condemn these barbaric strikes from Pakistan into Afghanistan. Obviously, this vitiates the atmosphere in the region. It is not helpful at all,” the MEA spokesperson added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More