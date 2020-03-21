India gears up for ‘Janta Curfew’: All you need to know

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 20:53 IST

In an all-out effort to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, people across India will observe isolation in their homes on Sunday in keeping with the clarion call of ‘Janta Curfew’ given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address on Thursday.

Requesting people to maintain maximum restraint, the Prime Minister said the world had never witnessed a danger as grave as the current one and advised people to stay indoors from 7.00 am to 9.00 pm to mitigate chances of transmission of the disease.

What is Janta Curfew?

Janta Curfew is a self quarantine measure as advised by Prime Minister Modi. It is a move aimed at stopping any possibility of community transmission of the coronavirus. All citizens barring those working for essential services will be required to stay indoors on March 22.

What are the timings for Janta Curfew?

The Janta Curfew will be in place from 7.00 am to 9.00 pm on Sunday, March 22.

Why is Janta Curfew necessary?

It literally means ‘public curfew’. It is primarily a precautionary measure. It is an attempt to lessen the chances of the coronavirus disease from spreading to more people. India, currently, is at Stage 2 of transmission. The administration and health officials are working round-the-clock to ensure that the country does not slip into Stage 3—that of community transmission.

Can citizens step out at all during Janta Curfew?

The Prime Minister in his televised address to the nation has asked people to stay in the safety of their own homes as much as possible during the duration of the Janta Curfew. However, people can step out for absolutely essential services like an emergency situation or necessary healthcare.

Will shops in cities remain open?

Apart from pharmacies and medical outlets, most shops will remain closed on March 22.

Will public transport function?

In the national capital, Delhi Metro has suspended all services for Sunday. Metro services in Noida and Gurgaon will also remain suspended for the day. Buses, feeder buses, auto rickshaws and private taxis will remain off the roads in most cities nationwide. According to the Indian Railways, no passenger trains will originate from any junction in the country from midnight on Saturday to 10.00 pm on Sunday as part of the Janta Curfew.