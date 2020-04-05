e-paper
Home / India News / India gears up to switch off lights at 9 pm to ‘challenge Covid-19 darkness’

India gears up to switch off lights at 9 pm to ‘challenge Covid-19 darkness’

In a televised address, PM Modi had underlined that this will symbolise the collective power of India’s population and showcase their determination to tackle the deadly disease. This was the prime minister’s third address to the nation in the last two weeks as states across India grapple with rising numbers of Covid-19 patients.

india Updated: Apr 05, 2020 20:38 IST
New Delhi
A man sits alone at the window of a chawl during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at Lower Parel area in Mumbai, Sunday, April 5, 2020.
A man sits alone at the window of a chawl during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at Lower Parel area in Mumbai, Sunday, April 5, 2020. (AP)
         

People all across India are preparing to switch off the lights of their homes at 9 pm on Sunday in an effort to show solidarity with each other as well as for several frontline workers---all in their own way fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. They will also light candles, small earthen diyas and switch on the torch option of their mobile phones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message on Friday, had asked the people of the country to use the light of lamps or candles to “challenge the darkness of coronavirus”. He had urged people to switch off the lights in their homes and light lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5, to display the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exercise will be ca ‘voluntary’ one with no pressure on anybody to follow the call given by the PM.

Also Read| What to switch off, what stays on: All you need to know about PM Modi’s ‘lights off’ call

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India currently stands at 3,577. Eighty-three people have died across various states after being infected with coronavirus, according to Health Ministry data.

Watch: ‘Switch off lights, light candles at 9 pm on Sunday’: PM Modi’s message amid lockdown l Full speech

The maximum percentage of Covid-19 positive cases is 42% in the country and have been reported among people in the age group between 21 and 40 years, the government’s data had indicated on Saturday.

