What to switch off, what stays on: All you need to know about PM Modi’s ‘lights off’ call

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 19:53 IST

The people of India are all set to join the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off the lights of their houses and light lamps and candles to show solidarity in fight against coronavirus disease Covid-19.

The government has clarified that common area places, hospitals and other essential services do not have to switch off their lights. “Only domestic home lights in the houses have to be put off as appealed by the PM,” the Union power ministry said on Sunday evening.

It also clarified that the exercise is “voluntary”.

“There is no call to switch off appliances like computers, TVs, fans, refrigerators and ACs in the homes,” the ministry further said.

PM Modi had urged all countrymen to switch off their lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday and asked them to light diyas, candles or use the flashlight of their mobile phones as a sign of solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister made the appeal in a video address on Friday - his third in two weeks.

“On April 5, on Sunday, I want 9 minutes from all you, at 9 pm. Listen carefully, on April 5, at 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in your balconies, and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes. I repeat, light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights, for 9 minutes at 9pm on the April 5,” PM Modi had said on April 3.

The Prime Minister said that the exercise will help people experience the superpower of light “clearly illuminating the common purpose we are all fighting for”.

PM Modi had earlier called on people to go on a self-imposed Janta Curfew and stay inside their homes and avoid going outside between 7 am to 9 pm on March 22. He had also asked people to come to their doorways, balconies and windows to clap or ring bells at 5 pm to thank those working toward essential services.

Hundreds of thousands across the country had responded to the Prime Minister’s appeal to cheer doctors, nurses, police officials and others who are working to fight the coronavirus pandemic.