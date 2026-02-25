India has a clear, ambitious climate vision: Bhupender Yadav

India’s climate action vision goal includes achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, net-zero by 2070, advance the National Green Hydrogen Mission and build climate-resilient infrastructure, Bhupender Yadav, union environment minister said on Wednesday. Climate vision must be anchored in realism and powered by ambition and India’s vision is clear. (@byadavbjp)

“Climate vision must be anchored in realism and powered by ambition and India’s vision is clear,” he said in his address at the silver jubilee edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). But, he cautioned that this transformation will require a global vision also. This includes tripling renewable energy globally; doubling energy efficiency; scaling adaptation finance to match mitigation finance and reforming multilateral development banks to unlock trillions in climate finance.

“Climate ambition and climate finance must advance together. When financial mechanisms are transparent, predictable, and inclusive, transformation moves from promise to practice,” he said.

Yadav further said that the first Global Stocktake (at COP28 in Dubai in 2023) under the Paris Agreement has made one reality unmistakably clear. “Globally, we are not on the trajectory required to limit global warming to 1.5°C. Emission reductions remain insufficient. Adaptation finance remains inadequate. SDG implementation is uneven. This is not a crisis of science. It is a crisis of scale, speed, and systemic alignment,” he said, adding that transformation must move beyond incremental policy refinement. “It must alter the architecture of energy systems, economic models, consumption patterns, and global governance frameworks.”

Yadav stressed that India has consistently upheld the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities, climate justice, equitable carbon space, and inclusive carbon markets. “These are not negotiating positions—they are foundations of durable cooperation,” he said.

Yadav’s comments are significant especially because the US, the largest historical emitter last month withdrew from 66 international organisations and conventions with its most significant exit, from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), likely to deal a crippling blow to global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

UNFCCC was adopted in 1992 to provide a legal basis for climate talks. All COP meetings happen under its aegis. The Paris Agreement of 2015 was the result of these discussions. Almost 200 countries have ratified the UNFCCC with the US being the first developed country to do so (after its senate approved it). Now with the US withdrawing from the convention, several parties have questioned how justice can be delivered to countries not historically responsible for the crisis.

Bharrat Jagdeo, vice president, Guayana who also addressed the conference said the biggest issue confronting the world right now is the need to raise ambition to achieve the climate goals.

“With the absence of the United States of America at the table and at this time when we have to raise ambition it would be very very difficult for us to achieve the climate goals without the US participation. It would have implications for carbon pricing regimes which are crucial for the development of the climate sector, it would have implications for multilateral regimes that are crucial for sustainability. I speak here of aviation and shipping, meeting regulations and many other sectors that are so crucial without the United States again that would be very difficult so I think the challenge before this gathering here is to find ways where we can move forward even without the US,” Jagdeo said.

Siddharth Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tata Trusts said an inherent bias in the way narratives are framed.

“When we talk about India being the fourth largest economy, we are told that yes that’s a good thing but it is a function of your population because you are 1.4 billion people but if you look at per capita GDP, you are still at about 2500 US dollars etc and you’re still a lower income country. But when you talk about emissions and when we say that per capita emissions are lower than the world average by almost one half or one third, we’re told no that’s not what matters, what matters is your absolute number,” said Sharma.

“So you see how the narratives shift and therefore I think the one thing I would like to stress that if you see the entire arc of civilization and how the industrial era and the industrial revolution took place, what we call the developed nations of the world had a complete arc of many many years to fulfill their developmental journey and in the process they used up a lot of the carbon budget of the planet,” Sharma said.

“Countries like India which are home to one seventh of the population do not have that luxury because we’ve been given a problem which is not of our making but we have to participate in the solution because we do know that when we talk about climate change and the deleterious impacts that it has on the quality of life of people, there is inequity not only between nations, there is inequity within nations and therefore those people who are at the margins of society”, Sharma added.