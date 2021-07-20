India has administered at least 410 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 410 million Covid vaccine doses by Monday, July 19. India will also receive 7.5 million doses of US pharma major Moderna’s vaccine as part of the Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) programme.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Monday, 411,355,665 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 4,777,697 doses were administered on the day.





In the 18-45 age group, 2,238,900 were given the first dose while 148,075 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 127,370,809 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 5,058,284 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the 18-45 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

India recorded its lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over four months on Tuesday as it registered 30,093 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease, the Union ministry of health and family welfare data showed.

The last time India’s Covid-19 tally was below 30,000-mark was on March 16 when the country saw 28,903 fresh cases.

The country also saw 374 deaths due to viral contagion in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 414,482. This is also the lowest death count India has seen after over three months as the last time the country witnessed deaths below 400 was on March 30 when 354 fatalities were recorded.