India has administered at least 528 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 528 million Covid vaccine doses by Thursday, August 12. In a related development, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya met World Health Organization chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan to discuss the global health body’s approval for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin among other issues, the minister said.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Thursday, 528,927,844 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,077,491 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 3,949,956 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,127,535 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

In the 18-45 age group, 2,783,649 were given the first dose while 485,193 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 187,663,555 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 13,923,085 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the 18-45 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

On Friday, India saw a single-day rise of 40,120 infections, taking the tally of cases to 32,117,826, while the recovery rate rose to 97.46%, the highest recorded so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 430,254 with 585 new fatalities, the data updated at 8am showed.