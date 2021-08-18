India has administered at least 560 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 560 million Covid vaccine doses by Tuesday, August 17. The country on Monday administered at least 8.82 million doses under its nationwide vaccination drive, said Union ministry of health and family welfare, making it the highest ever number of vaccinations in a single day since the start of the drive on January 16 this year.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Tuesday, 560,094,581 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 4,948,965 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 3,713,567 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,235,398 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

In the 18-45 age group, 2,745,272 were given the first dose while 533,586 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 205,008,400 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 16,657,465 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the 18-45 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

On Wednesday, India reported 35,178 new cases in the last 24 hours, a government statement said.