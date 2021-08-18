Centre allocates 1,353 crore to NE as emergency Covid response package

The Centre on Tuesday allocated nearly ₹1,353 crore to northeastern states to fund their Covid-19 containment efforts after a review meeting with the health ministers of the region in Guwahati.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, the special package of ₹1,352.92 crore was meant to strengthen the public health infrastructure in the north eastern states to fight the pandemic effectively and aggressively.

“The fund will assist states to procure medicines, maintain buffer stock of medicines and oxygen and addition of beds including in ICUs in hospitals,” an official release quoted the minister as saying.

Mandaviya assured regular supply of vaccines to all states in northeast to ensure maximum residents get vaccinated within the next few months.

During the meeting, health ministers of northeastern states briefed Mandaviya on Covid-19 situation in their states and also offered suggestions to combat the pandemic better and speed up the vaccination drive.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Apprised him (Mandaviya) on Assam’s proactive management of Covid-19 (and) updates on vaccination….we assured Hon’ble Union Health Minister of Assam’s firm resolve to provide best healthcare services to our people”.

Nagaland health minister S Pangnyu Phom highlighted that hospitalisation and mortality rate has reduced in the state because of rising levels of vaccination and requested that the gap between the two doses be reduced to cover more people quickly.

Phom also requested for a timeline to start vaccination of residents under 18 years of age.

Nagaland has set up a Paediatric task force with experts drawn from both the private and public sector to oversee preparedness to protect children from the third wave.

(With inputs from Alice Yhoshu in Kohima)