India has administered at least 610 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 610 million Covid vaccine doses by Thursday, August 26. Zydus Cadilla’s vaccine against Covid, the first approved for children as young as 12 in the country, will likely be available by the first week of October, a senior health ministry official said on Thursday

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Thursday, 611,043,573 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 6,787,305 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 4,688,114 got their first dose while 2,099,191 got their second dose.

Also Read | Meghalaya to relax Covid-19 protocols for tourism sector, schools from Sep 1

In the 18-45 age group, 3,459,041 were given the first dose while 1,027,572 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 231,895,731 people have been given the first do while 23,374,357 have got their second shot as well.





Among the healthcare workers, 10,356,040 have been given the first dose while 8,292,060 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,314,022 have got their first dose and 12,854,105 have got their second dose too.

India reported on Friday 44,658 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a government statement said.With this, the country’s total tally reached 32,603,18. The death toll stood at 436,861.