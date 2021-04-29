India has administered close to 150mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered close to 150 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Wednesday, the day the country opened registrations for all adults opting to get vaccinated. Over 10 million people registered on the Co-WIN platform within hours after it began accepting registrations.

In all, 149,877,121 vaccine doses have been given in the country by Wednesday, 8pm. This includes 9,366,239 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,145,854 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 12,309,507 frontline workers have had their first dose while 6,599,492 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group 50,975,753 people have got their first dose and another 3,142,239 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 51,470,903 people have been administered their first dose while 9,867,134 have had their second dose as well.





As many as 2,049,754 vaccine doses were given on Wednesday alone. Of this, 1,192,394 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 857,360 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

Meanwhile, the country again saw a record single-day rise of 379,257 coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the total tally to 18,376,527. More than 200,000 people have died with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8am showed.