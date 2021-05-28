India has administered over 205mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India has administered over 205 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Thursday, May 27. In what will be a boost to the country’s vaccination drive, Apollo Hospitals said they will start inoculating with Sputnik V, the Russia-made vaccine, from the second week of June.

Meanwhile, by Thursday 7pm, 205,451,902 vaccine doses had been given in India. This includes 98,27,025 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,747,730 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 15,339,068 frontline workers have had their first dose while 8,419,860 have got their second dose too.





In the 45-60-year age group, 63,532,545 people have got their first dose and another 10,215,474 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 57,748,235 people have been administered their first dose while 18,469,925 have had their second dose as well.

In the newly added category of 18-45 year age group, 1,176,300 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Thursday and cumulatively, 15,152,040 of this age group have been vaccinated across 37 states and Union Territories.

As many as 2,658,218 vaccine doses were given by the evening. Of this, 2,481,196 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,77,022 beneficiaries received their second dose as well

India recorded 186,364 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday, lowest in last 44 days, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard. The death toll increased to 315,235 as 3,660 people succumbed to the viral disease over the past 24 hours. The overall nationwide Covid tally now stands at 27,555,457.