India has emerged as bridge, amplified global south voice: Droupadi Murmu

Amid global challenges, India has emerged as a bridge and has amplified the voice of the global south, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday as she hailed the country’s progress and the Union government’s resolve to meet the goal of Viksit Bharat (developed India). The goal, she said, is not limited to any one government or generation, but will be achieved with the collective efforts of the government, Parliament, and people. President Droupadi Murmu. (PTI)

“In the past 11 years, the economic foundation of the country has become very strong. Despite various kinds of crises in the world, India has remained the fastest-growing major economy in the world,” she said.

Addressing a joint session of lawmakers at the beginning of Parliament’s budget session, Murmu asked elected representatives to take a unified stand on issues of national interest, as it will give new energy to the country’s efforts towards progress.

The opposition members briefly raised slogans, demanding the rollback of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G, when Murmu referred to the scheme that replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Murmu recalled BR Ambedkar’s stance on social justice and said he consistently emphasised equality and social justice, the two values that are enshrined in the Constitution. “Every citizen of the country should get their full rights without any discrimination. My government is committed to true social justice.”

She quoted Rabindranath Tagore to buttress the importance of self-reliance and said true independence requires economic and social self-sufficiency. The government’s “Make in India” campaign, she said, has ensured a global market for Indian-made products, and the focus is now on strengthening domestic manufacturing and innovation.

Murmu lauded the Union government’s efforts in creating employment, poverty alleviation and increasing farmers’ incomes. She noted India’s foreign policy and its stance of non-alignment and balance make other countries have faith in her.

She said the government is working to ensure equity and development of those at the margins. “After independence, India’s progress moved faster in certain cities and regions. A very large part of the country and a vast population did not receive adequate infrastructure. My government is turning the potential of backward regions and deprived populations into the driving energy of a developed India.”

Murmu credited government policies and interventions for poverty alleviation. She added that millions of families got amenities such as clean piped water and gas connections through schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and Ujjawala Yojna.

“India is the fastest-growing major economy, despite the problems world over. And the direct beneficiaries of this are the middle class and the poor families…95 crore Indians have social security,” she said.

Murmu mentioned India’s military prowess and Operation Sindoor, the military response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam in April last year. “Operation Sindoor showcased the bravery of the Indian armed forces,” she said. “Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji has taught us ‘bhay kahu ko det nay, nay bhay manat aan’, that is, we should neither instill fear in others nor live in fear of others…It is only with this spirit of fearlessness that the security of the nation can be ensured. India has proved that power can be used with responsibility and prudence. The world has witnessed the valour and prowess of the Indian Defence Forces during Operation Sindoor.”

Murmu also referred to India’s decision to put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam attack. She highlighted the crackdown on Left-wing terrorism and said Mission Sudarshan Chakra is in progress to further strengthen the nation’s defence systems. “In line with the policy of my government, security forces have also acted decisively against Maoist terror. For years, there has been an atmosphere of insecurity, fear, and distrust in 126 districts of the country.”

Murmu said Maoist ideology pushed the future of many generations into darkness. “Our youth, tribals, and Dalit brothers and sisters were among the most affected. Today, the challenge of Maoist terror has been reduced to just eight districts from 126 districts.”

She said Maoists surrendering their weapons and breaking away from the ideology have brought back peace to the lives of tens of thousands of citizens. “The government is ensuring a normal and dignified life for those who have joined the mainstream after laying down arms.”

Murmu underlined the government’s renewed push for zero tolerance towards terrorism. She said the government’s response to attacks will remain strong and decisive.

Murmu said the free trade agreement signed with the European Union will give impetus to the manufacturing and service sectors and create new employment opportunities for the youth. “...The government is moving forward on the path of ‘Reforms Express’. Old rules and provisions are being updated continuously according to future needs.”

Murmu referred to Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform and said it ensured savings of one lakh crore rupees. “Following the reduction in GST, in 2025, registrations of two-wheelers have crossed the mark of two crore, which is a new record in itself,” she said.

She said the world is going through a phase of complexities. “Long-standing global equations are also undergoing change. Uncertainties arising from ongoing conflicts have also strained global stability and the economy. Even amid these challenging circumstances, India continues to move ahead rapidly on the path of development. Behind this success lies the balanced foreign policy and far-sighted vision of my government.”

Murmu pointed out India’s intervention in global issues and said even nations engaged in conflict express their trust in India on important issues. “It is a matter of satisfaction that India has consistently given priority to balance, impartiality, and humanitarian considerations,” she said. “At the same time, it has remained steadfast in its resolve of ‘India First’,” she said.

Murmu listed how India provided a helping hand in times of crisis in Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Pacific Islands, and neighbouring countries.