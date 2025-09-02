Search
‘India in talks with US for trade agreement’: Piyush Goyal amid Trump tariff tensions

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 02, 2025 01:03 pm IST

“We are in dialogue with the US for a BTA,” Goyal said at an industry chamber event on sustainability.

India is negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the United States, Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal addresses a gathering of industry leaders. (@PiyushGoyal)
India and the US have been negotiating the pact since March. So far, five rounds of talks have been completed.

After a 50 per cent duty was imposed from August 27, the US team has deferred its visit to India for the next round of talks, which was scheduled from August 25.

So far, no new dates have been finalised for the sixth round of negotiations.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

