Home / India News / Fourth edition of Indo-Indonesia bilateral exercise concludes in South China sea. Top points

Fourth edition of Indo-Indonesia bilateral exercise concludes in South China sea. Top points

ByYagya Sharma
May 20, 2023 02:12 PM IST

The sea phase was preceded by a fruitful harbour phase which saw professional interactions, table top exercises and sports exchanges.

The fourth edition of the Indo-Indonesia bilateral exercise Samudra Shakti-23 concluded in the South China Sea on Friday. The ministry of defense in a statement on Saturday informed that the sea phase, held from Wednesday to Friday (May 17-19), witnessed the participation of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) corvette Indian navy ship (INS) Kavaratti with integral Chetak helicopter and a dornier maritime patrol aircraft.

The Harbour phase comprised of cross deck visits, professional interactions, subject matter expert exchanges, and sports fixtures.(PIB)
The Harbour phase comprised of cross deck visits, professional interactions, subject matter expert exchanges, and sports fixtures.(PIB)

Also Read| Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande leaves for Egypt to boost defence ties

Here are the top points about the bilateral exercise:

1. From Indonesian navy, KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda with integral helicopter panther and a CN 235 maritime patrol aircraft participated in the exercise.

2. The exercise was held from May 14-19 to promote jointness and mutual cooperation between both navies

3. The six-day joint exercise involved various tactical manoeuvres, weapon firings, helicopter operations, air defence and anti-submarine warfare techniques in order to enhance interoperability between the two navies, the defense ministry said.

4. The sea phase was preceded by a fruitful harbour phase which saw professional interactions, table top exercises and sports exchanges.

5. The successful completion of exercise Samudra Shakti-23, illustrated the strong partnership between India and Indonesia and reaffirmed the commitment of both navies to promote “peace and stability” in the region through cooperative engagements, the statement added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south china sea indian navy indonesia military cooperation + 2 more
south china sea indian navy indonesia military cooperation + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out