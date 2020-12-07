e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India is proud of army’s heroic service and selfless sacrifice: PM Modi on Armed Forces Flag Day

India is proud of army’s heroic service and selfless sacrifice: PM Modi on Armed Forces Flag Day

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also saluted the service and valour of the Indian armed forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 11:51 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Armed Forces Flag Day is marked in India every year on December 7 to honour martyrs and the men in uniform who serve India.
Armed Forces Flag Day is marked in India every year on December 7 to honour martyrs and the men in uniform who serve India.(ANI/Twitter)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his gratitude to the armed forces and their families on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day and said India is proud of their heroic service and sacrifice. “Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to express gratitude to our armed forces & their families. India is proud of their heroic service & selfless sacrifice. Do contribute towards welfare of our forces. This gesture will help so many of our brave personnel & their families,” PM Modi tweeted.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also saluted the service and valour of the Indian armed forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day. “On Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the valour and service of the Indian Armed Forces. This day reminds us of our solemn duty to ensure the welfare of ex-Servicemen, differently-abled soldiers and the families of those who lost their lives defending the nation,” Singh tweeted.

Expressing his gratitude towards the armed forces and their families, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda said, “On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, I express my gratitude to the member of the Armed Forces & their families for their courage and sacrifice for the nation. Let’s take pledge to contribute towards the welfare of families of the brave personnel.”

Armed Forces Flag Day is marked in India every year on December 7 to honour martyrs and the men in uniform who serve India. Citizens are urged to make voluntary contributions towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the welfare of personnel and ex-servicemen, their family members and also to rehabilitate those injured in battles.

tags
top news
PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
Farmers’ demands valid, will back Bharat Bandh: Kejriwal at Delhi’s Singhu border
Farmers’ demands valid, will back Bharat Bandh: Kejriwal at Delhi’s Singhu border
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
Akhilesh Yadav stopped from joining farmer protest, riot police outside house
Akhilesh Yadav stopped from joining farmer protest, riot police outside house
‘In the past, we had Dhoni’: Langer identifies new finisher for Team India
‘In the past, we had Dhoni’: Langer identifies new finisher for Team India
US-based startup claims its electric vehicle does not need charging
US-based startup claims its electric vehicle does not need charging
Watch: Gold concealed in bandage and jeans seized at Chennai airport
Watch: Gold concealed in bandage and jeans seized at Chennai airport
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In