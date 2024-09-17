India leading global efforts to manage water: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said India was leading efforts to foster collaborations and partnerships on a global scale among all stakeholders for more effective, equitable and sustainable use of water. The president emphasised the importance of “united efforts to tackle the pressing issue of water conservation and sustainability”. (@swachhbharat)

Opening the 8th World Water Week, organised by the Jal Shakti ministry, the president called for conservation and efficient use of water, while praising the government’s Jal Jeevan Mission for enabling equitable access to an essential resource for development and survival.

The conclave is aimed at building partnerships on water management and exchange of technologies in managing issues, such as drinking, floods, irrigation, efficiency in consumption and upkeep of dams. More than 200 foreign delegates from 40 countries are participating in it.

The Jal Jeevan mission has ensured “access to clean water for all”.

She said she was delighted to know that 78% of rural areas have already been provided with water connections. “This marks a remarkable achievement in the journey towards water accessibility.”

The flagship mission aims to connect all of India’s 193.06 million rural households with tap water by 2024-end. Under the scheme, a family is provided 55 litres of clean water per day per person.

“We must go beyond mere participation and initiate a people’s movement to achieve the goals of water conservation, improved management, development, and distribution,” Murmu said.

Later, Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil chaired ministerial plenary with interactive discussions among ministers from various countries.

“The theme of this conference is partnerships to ensure water security. We have made good progress as there are about 4,000 delegates from around the globe. We will have multiple sessions on various issues related to water security such as flood management, drinking water and sanitation, and a whole range of issues,” said Jal Shakti secretary Debarshree Mukherjee.