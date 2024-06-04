INDIA leading on 41 seats in UP; BJP ahead in 237 constituencies nationally

The Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was leading on 41 of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the highest number of lawmakers to Lok Sabha, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ahead in 237 constituencies nationally followed by the Congress at 97. Samajwadi Party (SP) was ahead on 33 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Congress eight, and BJP 36. Supporters of Samajwadi Party and Congress at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh. (AP/Representative)

Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni was trailing by 15930 votes in Kheri against SP’s Utkarsh Verma. SP’s Rambhual Nishad was leading by 9,192 votes ahead of BJP’s Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur. In Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress was leading by 50589 votes against BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh. Union minister Smriti Irani was trailing by 19,257 votes against Congress’s KL Sharma in Amethi.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was leading in Thiruvananthapuram against Congress’s Shashi Tharoor by 8,401 votes. Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh was ahead by about 50,151 votes against National Conference’s Omar Abdullah in Baramulla.

BJP’s Rekha Patra, who became popular after protests in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, was trailing by over 42000 in Basirhat Lok Sabha seat. Trinamool Congress (TMC) was ahead on 32 of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal and BJP on eight. In 2019, BJP won 18 seats in Bengal, its best performance. Congrress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was ahead of his nearest TMC rival in Berhampore.

The BJP appeared set to win both Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha. It was leading on 72 of the 147 assembly and 18 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik was leading in Hijili but trailed BJP’s Laxman Bag in the Kantabanji assembly constituency. BJP was inching towards the majority mark of 74 in the assembly. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was ahead on 47 seats with Congress in third position with 13.

After the second round, Congress’s Raj Babbar was leading in the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency. BJP’s Rao Inderjit Singh was trailing with 44,000 votes.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray), which is part of the INDIA alliance, was leading in three of Mumbai’s six seats. BJP was ahead on two seats and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on one. Union minister Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North) was leading.

The BJP was leading in 23 of 24 seats in Gujarat. In Patan, Congress’s Chandanji Thakor was ahead with 137,539 votes. The BJP secured the Surat seat after its candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared the winner in April following the withdrawal of other candidates.

The BJP was leading on six of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Congress was ahead on the Chandni Chowk seat by 4293 votes. In 2019 and 2014, the BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls in the Capital.

Sarabjeet Singh, son of former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh, was leading by a margin of 19512 votes in Punjab’s Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP was leading on all five seats in Uttarakhand. Former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (BJP) was leading on the Haridwar seat.