India logs 238,018 fresh Covid-19 cases, daily active count drops below 1 lakh mark

India recorded 238,018 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Tuesday. The daily active count rose by 80,287, dropping below 1 lakh cases for the first time in nearly two weeks. The daily infections dropped by 20,071 since yesterday's tally, while the daily positivity rate stood at 14.43 per cent, as opposed to 14.41 per cent yesterday.

As many as 310 fatalities were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 486,761. The active cases now stand at 17,36,628, while recoveries climbed to over 35 million with 157,421 people getting better in the past 24 hours, the bulletin showed.

The recovery rate currently stands at 94.09 per cent.

The total count rose to 37,180,271, including 8,891 new Omicron cases, which has been pushing more people around the country into self isolation.

Among worst-hit cities, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata appear to have plateaued the Covid-19 curve, while several other cities continue to record a surge. A total of 705 million Covid tests have been conducted so far, including 16,49,143 tests in the last 24 hours.

The government also stated that it has provided more than 1.5 billion (1,58,16,75,635) vaccine doses free-of-cost to states and union territories so far. More than 132 million (13,25,29,901) vaccine doses remain unutilized and yet to be administered.