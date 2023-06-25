IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, orange for Ratnagiri: What do they mean?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Maharashtra's Raigad and Ratnagiri, while a yellow alert has been issued for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and national capital Delhi and its adjoining areas after heavy rainfall lashed parts of above mentioned regions.

Financial capital Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rainfall on Saturday.(HT_PRINT)

Financial capital Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rainfall on Saturday, resulting in water-logging at various places and affecting vehicular movement on some roads, as the monsoon advanced over the city. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 104 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 123 mm and 139 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours. Earlier on Saturday, Andheri subway in Mumbai was closed for vehicular movements.

Meanwhile, the heavy downpour accompanied with battered the national capital Delhi and its adjoining areas including Gurugram, in the early hours of Sunday. The showers brought down the soaring temperature, bringing some respite from the scorching heat. The IMD also issued a yellow alert for June 25-27 in Delhi as light to moderate rainfall is expected.

Here are the warnings issued and what they mean:

Red alert: Take action

The red warning is the highest level of weather warning and indicates that extreme weather is expected. During a red alert, there's a significant risk to life and property, and residents are advised to take immediate action to protect .

Orange alert: Be prepared

The orange warning is severe level warning, indicating that the weather could potentially worsen, causing disruption and potential threat to life and property. People should be prepared for significant changes in weather conditions and ensure they are equipped to handle emergencies, according to IMD.

Yellow alert: Be aware

A yellow warning by the weather agency signifies that people need to stay updated about the severe weather. While the weather may not be a threat to the general population, people engaged in certain activities may be at potential risk.

Green alert: All clear

This is the lowest level of alert and signifies that no severe weather conditions are expected. The green warning means that it is safe for residents to carry on with their regular activities.

The monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi today, IMD has said. However, the monsoon arrival is delayed by 14 days over Mumbai and is two days early over Delhi. The normal date for monsoon onset over Mumbai is June 11 and June 27 over Delhi. Monsoon is taking an unusual trajectory this year.

