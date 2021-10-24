India moving ahead with new energy after 1 billion Covid vaccinations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the nation is moving ahead with new vigour after achieving one billion Covid-19 vaccinations. “Today, after 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations, the country is moving ahead with new energy. The success of our vaccination programme shows the capability of India to the world,” he said during the 82nd edition of his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Stating that he is aware of the capabilities of the people of the nation, Modi said he knows that the healthcare workers would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate the people.

“Friends, the figure of 100 crore vaccine doses might be enormous, but there are lakhs of tiny inspirational and pride-evoking experiences, numerous examples that are associated with it. Many people are asking in their letters to me how, with the commencement itself of the vaccine, I had developed the belief that this campaign would achieve such a huge success,” he said.

Modi in his radio broadcast introduced a healthcare worker from Uttarakhand who helped in the Covid-19 vaccination process in remote hilly areas. “Today, I want to introduce to the listeners, one such healthcare worker, Poonam Nautiyal ji from Bageshwar in Uttarakhand. Friends, she is from Bageshwar, part of the very land of Uttarakhand which accomplished the task of administering cent percent of first dose,” he added.

Modi noted that the government of Uttarakhand rightfully deserves accolades since it’s a remote area with difficult terrain. “Similarly, Himachal too has completed the task of cent-percent doses amid such difficulties,” he added.

India on Thursday crossed a major milestone when the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 100 crore-mark (1 billion) within nine months of launching the vaccination drive.

After the billionth dose was administered, the Centre recounted the journey to 100 crore vaccine doses in the presentation, which listed the milestones crossed by the nationwide vaccination programme since its launch on January 16 this year.