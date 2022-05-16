India, Nepal sign MoUs on hydro project, Buddhist studies chair. Full details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Nepal on the occasion of Buddh Purnima. During his day-long visit to Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, the prime minister held bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba. Several agreements were also signed between India and Nepal in the presence of both the leaders.

Here are the key bilateral agreements signed between India and Nepal, the government note said.

>Agreement between Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) for Development and implementation of Arun 4 Project. The project will generate around 2,100 million units of energy per annum. The estimated developmental cost of the project, which is situated in Sankhuwasabha District Province-1 of Nepal, is ₹4,900 crore, as per the statement.

>A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Lumbini Buddhist University on the establishment of Dr. Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies.

>A Memorandum of Understanding was inked between Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and CNAS, Tribhuvan University on the establishment of ICCR Chair of Indian Studies.

>An MoU between Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Kathmandu University (KU) was signed on the establishment of the ICCR Chair of Indian Studies

>India and Nepal signed an MoU for the between Kathmandu University (KU), Nepal and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), India

>Letter of Agreement (LoA) between Kathmandu University (KU), Nepal and Indian Institute of Technology (IITM), India [ For Joint degree programme at Master’s level] was signed in the presence of PM Modi and Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed a Buddhist conference wherein he said that the ever-strengthening friendship between India and Nepal will serve the entire humanity.

“The growing and strengthening friendship between India and Nepal will work for the benefit of entire humanity amid the kind of global situation that is emerging today. The devotion to Lord Buddha binds us together and makes us members of one family," the prime minister said.

