India now moving ahead with a “look forward” approach: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the country is now moving ahead with a “look forward” approach. PM Modi said India showed the world that both digital innovation and democratic values can co-exist. (Narendra Modi | Official X account)

Addressing the NDTV World Summit, PM Modi said that the country’s vision for a developed India by 2047 is part of this new mindset.

“There’s a tradition that every government compares its work with that of the previous government. We used to walk this path too, but from now on we can’t compare the past and the present and be happy with it. The metric of success from now on would be ‘What we want to achieve’. India now has a forward-looking approach. The vision for a developed India by 2047 is a part of this mindset,” he said at the summit.

PM Modi also recalled the developments in the last five years that have remained a cause for global concern.

Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic that resulted in the disruption of economies, price rise and unemployment, followed by wars in Ukraine and West Asia, PM Modi said that India emerged as a beacon of hope amid the turmoil.

“In India, we are discussing the India Century. India is the ray of hope amid the global crisis. There are challenges in front of India but we feel a sense of positivity here,” he added.

PM Modi said India showed the world that both digital innovation and democratic values can co-exist.

“In the countries that had this advantage, private companies led the digital push. A revolution came, but its benefit was limited. India gave a new model to the world. India democratised technology and showed the world the way to digital public infrastructure,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi also shed light on his government’s achievements in the first 125 days of their third term so far.

“Around 3 crore new homes for the poor were built, infra projects worth ₹9 lakh crore infrastructure projects have started, 15 new Vande Bharat trains are running, 8 new airports are in operation, ₹2 lakh crore package for youth have announced, 5 lakh health insurance for those above 70 - all of these things happened in just 125 days”, he said while speaking at the summit.

PM Modi also spoke about the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) saying that for India, AI is Aspirational India.

“This is the era of artificial intelligence (AI) and the future of the world is linked with AI. For the world, AI is artificial intelligence but for India, it is Aspirational India. India has started the AI mission this year. We are increasing the use of AI in every sector”, PM Modi said.

PM Modi also acknowledged that climate change is a problem in the world and India is working on reducing carbon emissions and green energy.

“Climate change is a problem in the world and we are trying to take a lead in that. In the world’s fight against global warming, our contribution is insignificant but we are working on reducing carbon emissions and green energy. We are also working on solutions”, he said.